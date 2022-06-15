What's new

Egypt is close to procuring Brazilian AV-TM 300 cruise missile and Astros launchers

Zarvan

Zarvan

According to information published by the "Tactical Report" website on June 2, 2022, Egypt is close to procuring Brazilian-made AV-TM 300 surface-to-surface cruise missiles along with their launcher platform, the Avibras Astros II MK6 system.
Launcher vehicle of Astros II Mk6 rocket launcher system from the Brazilian Marine Corps. (Picture source Brazil MoD)

The Avibras is a self-propelled MLRS (Multiple Launch Rocket System) produced in Brazil by the Avibras company. The system is based on 6x6 truck chassis AV-VBA manufactured by the Brazilian company Tectran Engenharia, which is a subsidiary of Avibras.

The AV-TM 300 is a surface-to-surface tactical missile that was developed to be launched by the Astrol launcher system. The missile has a maximum firing range of 300 km.

The AV-TM 300 missile is equipped with a central computer that combines a Ring laser gyroscope, connected to an active GPS navigation device that uninterruptedly supplies positioning information for course correction. The warhead of the missile is fitted with an explosive or cluster munitions warhead with 64 anti-personnel or anti-tank targets sub-munitions. The warhead has a weight of 200 kg.

The Astros II MK6 is an artillery rocket launcher system that entered into service with the Brazilian army in 1983. The Mk6 version can use two types of truck chassis including the 6x6 T815-790R39 and 4x4 T815-7A0R59 manufactured by the Czech company TATRA.

The first version of the Astros MLRS was designed to fire rockets but the Mk6 version is able to fire the surface-to-surface cruise missile AV-TM 300. The launcher vehicle is fitted with a containerized weapon station consisting of eight, four, or one launcher tube, depending on the type of rocket or missile used.

A battery of Astros II MK6 includes up to six launcher vehicles, six ammunition supply vehicles, one fire control unit, one command post, and two mobile workshop vehicles.

Gomig-21

Gomig-21

Egypt is close to procuring Brazilian-made AV-TM 300 surface-to-surface cruise missiles along with their launcher platform, the Avibras Astros II MK6 system.
Typically, we'd be slightly reluctant to take Tactical Report as completely credible, but because we know the AV-TM300 MLRS is actually part of the recently signed joint collaboration between Egypt and Brazille, and that the Astros II was part of that joint program along with 3 other potentially incredible systems, we can now assume that TR actually got it right in this case.

Egypt already has a very powerful artillery corps with lots of experience dating back to the war of attrition between 1967-70 and the start of the October war of 1973 when the beginning of violence was marked by the pounding of the Israelis and the Bar Lev line with a constant barrage of towed artillery for a good, strong hour straight. They also use a lot of ammunition in constant training since 2014. Adding that and being able to produce the rockets at the same time will greatly supplement an already robust artillery corps.
 
The SC

The SC

Typically, we'd be slightly reluctant to take Tactical Report as completely credible, but because we know the AV-TM300 MLRS is actually part of the recently signed joint collaboration between Egypt and Brazille, and that the Astros II was part of that joint program along with 3 other potentially incredible systems, we can now assume that TR actually got it right in this case.

Egypt already has a very powerful artillery corps with lots of experience dating back to the war of attrition between 1967-70 and the start of the October war of 1973 when the beginning of violence was marked by the pounding of the Israelis and the Bar Lev line with a constant barrage of towed artillery for a good, strong hour straight. They also use a lot of ammunition in constant training since 2014. Adding that and being able to produce the rockets at the same time will greatly supplement an already robust artillery corps.
The opening of the October war of 1973 the pounding of the Israelis and the Bar Lev line started with a constant barrage from 1000 artillery pieces ..

Bro,, should we understand now that everything non-US that KSA and the UAE are getting includes Egypt too.. for example: the Astros II is already present in KSA with ToT.., the engine of the AV-TM300 cruise missile was improved on and made in KSA.. there is a very long list from the UAE too.. It is really believable now the Egypt, KSA and the UAE form the nucleus of the Arab world if we represent is as an atom.. while more close countries along with this atom nucleus represent the cell nucleus of the Arab world..

Check these illustrations:

1656225329529.png


1656225893740.png
 
