Egypt is close to procuring Brazilian AV-TM 300 cruise missile and Astros launchers

Zarvan said: Egypt is close to procuring Brazilian-made AV-TM 300 surface-to-surface cruise missiles along with their launcher platform, the Avibras Astros II MK6 system.

Typically, we'd be slightly reluctant to take Tactical Report as completely credible, but because we know the AV-TM300 MLRS is actually part of the recently signed joint collaboration between Egypt and Brazille, and that the Astros II was part of that joint program along with 3 other potentially incredible systems, we can now assume that TR actually got it right in this case.Egypt already has a very powerful artillery corps with lots of experience dating back to the war of attrition between 1967-70 and the start of the October war of 1973 when the beginning of violence was marked by the pounding of the Israelis and the Bar Lev line with a constant barrage of towed artillery for a good, strong hour straight. They also use a lot of ammunition in constant training since 2014. Adding that and being able to produce the rockets at the same time will greatly supplement an already robust artillery corps.