A potentially logistical nightmare.



I know that KSA ordered the IRIS-T and not this relatively new air defense system. In fact I am quire sure (without googling) that it was not yet developed back in 2009.



KSA does not need Germany at all with the existing range of partners and potential ones.



If they have just allowed weapons sales to KSA, in the middle of the Yemen civil war, I doubt that they would care much if KSA pays enough. Not that I believe that KSA will do that.

Click to expand...