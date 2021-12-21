Egypt is a potential customer of Samp/T-NG

Eurosam promoted its new SAMP/T NG system at the last Dubai Airshow with desert camouflage similar to Egyptian camouflage, underlining the company's interest and desire to secure significant deals in the Middle East region.SAMP/T NG is the new generation SAMP/T system currently in service. It will enter active service from 2025.The SAMP/T NG is designed to protect armed forces and sensitive civilian or military sites but also to become a strategic system.The modern system is a game-changer with its ability to ensure air supremacy, to counter all kinds of threatsSimultaneously including supersonic and ballistic missiles and allowing the implementation of new operational concepts such as A2 / AD.The modern SAMP / T NG system is capable of providing 360-degree protection, detecting targets from a range of more than +350 km and intercepting them with a range of more than 150 km, detecting and intercepting maneuvering ballistic missiles, ease and speed of deployment with a limited number of personnel.It is noted that the transition from the ARABEL radar to the GF-300 radar increased the engagement range from 80 to 150 km. Even more beautiful is its ability to locate launch sites. It is an ability that will make a big difference in the process of deterrence and silencing the sources of fire.A SAMP / T NG battery has four main components:• Up to 48 Aster missiles ready to launch• Multifunction radar (GF300 or KGM HP)• One share unit (C2 battery)• Up to 6 launchers capable of carrying 8 missiles eachBattery level command and control center:A new command and control module based on an upgraded open command and control software architecture and improved communication.A team of up to 4 people manages sensors and networks to take advantage of the latest technologies for decision-sharing and weapon allocation in order to craft an integrated air and space tactical picture, countering diverse emerging and future threats such as maneuverable ballistic missiles, supersonic missiles, UAVs and highly maneuverable aircraft, in a scenario (dumping).The system is designed to operate in a dense civilian air environment, in cooperation with friendly and integrated military aircraft fully in the national air defense network.The latest version of the new French-Italian air defense system Samp/T-NG is equipped with an advanced GF-300 radar that allows it to detect targets from a range of more than 350 km and can track 1,000 targets together.The system is also equipped with a new generation of Aster-30 missiles that have a range of 150 km and can eliminate ballistic missiles launched from a range of 1000 km and fly at speeds up to Mach 10.The system is also fully compliant with the latest regulations regarding information security and access control management.