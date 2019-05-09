What's new

Egypt intends to establish new nuclear projects in the northern coast

12.07.2021

Hisham Hegazy, Head of the Nuclear Fuel Sector at the Egyptian Nuclear Power Plants Authority, stated that the Egyptian nuclear program will not only be satisfied with the establishment of the Dabaa plant project, but there are a number of nuclear projects expected to be established in the North Coast region.

And the "Masrawy" website quoted Hegazy as saying that the expected nuclear projects will be established successively in light of the Egyptian state's tendency to rely on generating and producing electricity from new and renewable energies, especially nuclear energy.

This came during a speech delivered by Hegazy, in a panel discussion on the role of nuclear energy in achieving sustainable development, during which he pointed out that starting the construction and implementation of the Dabaa nuclear plant requires infrastructure of the highest quality and accuracy to provide a stable and calm working environment for Russian and Egyptian workers.

The Egyptian official announced the completion of the delivery of all papers and documents required to obtain the construction permit and licenses necessary to provide complete safety for the project.

The implementation of the residential city for workers, which includes Russian and Egyptian workers affiliated with the Nuclear Power Plants Authority, has also been completed, in addition to the authority's move forward to complete the implementation of the sea pier that will receive heavy equipment from Russia.

Hegazy indicated that there is an ambitious plan currently adopted by the Nuclear Power Plants Authority and supported by the political leadership to continue implementing nuclear projects that would secure the country's future needs of nuclear energy for the production and generation of electric power.


https://arabic.sputniknews.com/arab...-إقامة-مشروعات-نووية-جديدة-في-الساحل-الشمالي/
 
Looks like they've really crossed their T's and dotted all their I's very well to get this massive and fantastic project going. This, along with many of the others incredible projects happening in Egypt will usher her into a new era of technology and energy reliance. Really good stuff.
 
