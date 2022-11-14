Egypt in talks with China to procure HQ-17AE mobile air defense missile systems

According to information published by the "Tactical Report" website on November 10, 2022, Egypt will be in talks with China to acquire HQ-17AE, a mobile air defense missile system, which is the export version of the Chinese-made HQ-17A.
Chinese-made HQ-17AE air defense missile system was displayed at AirShow China. (Picture source Weibo)
China and Egypt have established diplomatic relations for 62 years. In 2013, Chinese President Xi Jinping put forward the “Belt and Road” Initiative (BRI) and welcomed countries along the routes to take part in co-operations in the framework of the BRI. And in 2014, Egyptian new-elected President Sisi visited China and both sides improved the bilateral relationship to a comprehensive strategic partnership.
Then in 2016, Egyptian President Sisi launched a new national development strategy named “Egypt Vision 2030”. Therefore China and Egypt want to look for suitable areas to cooperate according to these two plans.
1970–80s, China delivered B-6 bomber and F-6 fighter to Cairo and received several MiG-23 from Egypt. Egyptian navy received ships in the 1980s from China including submarine, frigates. China has also helped Egypt develop its own missile systems.
According to the SIPRI (Stockholm International Peace Research Institute) arms trade database, since 2010, Algeria has purchased several UAVs (Unmanned Aerial Vehicles) from China including Wing Loong 1 as well as anti-tank and anti-ship missiles that can be launched from the Wing Loong UAV. Egypt has also produced under license the Chinese ASN-209 drone.
The HQ-17AE is the export variant of the HQ-17 which is an all-weather, low to medium altitude, short-range surface-to-air defense missile system designed and manufactured by China Precision Machinery Import-Export Corporation (CPMIEC). The HQ-17 is based on a tracked chassis while the HQ-17A is based on a 6x6 truck chassis. It was unveiled during a military parade in 2019.
The HQ-17A is based on a wheeled truck chassis and is fitted with a missile launcher station and a radar system. It carries a total of 16 missiles which are launched vertically. The missile of HQ-17A has a firing range of up to 15 km with a maximum altitude of 10 km. It can be used to detect, track and destroy aerial targets such as aircraft, helicopters, UAVs, cruise missiles, and precision-guided munitions.
