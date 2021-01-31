Egypt has ‘stable’ relations with US, ‘special’ with China: FM Shoukry

Tue, 26 Jan 2021 - 03:35 GMTForeign Minister Sameh Shoukry at the parliament - Photo by Khaled Mashaal for ETCAIRO – 26 January 2021: Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry was at the parliament Tuesday, where he talked the government’s 2018-2020 foreign policy program as requested by the House.Regarding Egypt’s relations with the United States, the third biggest investor in the country, with investments reaching 22 billion dollars, Shoukry described them as “stable” and based on solid ground.The volume of trade exchange between Egypt and the US increased by 76 percent from 2016 to 2019, the minister said.FM Shoukry further highlighted that, as part of the program, Egypt was keen on strengthening its relations with the European countries with an aim to attract more European investments and open markets for Egyptian products in Europe.For Egypt-China relations, Shoukry said they are “special,” stressing that the two countries “see eye to eye on the importance of reaching peaceful and diplomatic solutions to the Mideast crises.”Addressing the parliament, Shoukry explained that Egypt shares some values with the whole world, including “the responsibility for confronting extremism and terrorism through coordination with the UN Security Council and international parties.”He continued saying that the Egyptian state has made great efforts to enhance the human rights situation in the country and other affairs.Shoukry also pointed out that Egypt is keen to establish balanced, strong and solid relations with the Arab countries, citing the signing of the "Al-Ula Declaration" with Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, and the UAE regarding the dispute with Qatar.He expressed hope that Syria would restore its role again in the Arab region and put an end to disputes on its territories.