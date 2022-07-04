What's new

Egypt - HAL offers to set up LCA and LCH manufacturing.

Excerpts:

India has offered Egypt to set up production and manufacturing facilities for Tejas Mk1A light combat aircraft (LCA), as well as helicopters, informed sources told Daily News Egypt. This comes as India pursues export opportunities in the MENA region.

The sources confirmed the reports in Indian media that a series of high-level engagements have taken place with Egypt.

Besides offering the Tejas Mk1A Light Aircraft (LCA) to Egypt, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited has also introduced its range of indigenous helicopters such as the Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) and Light Combat Helicopters (LCH).

Reports have also indicated that India is the frontrunner for Malaysia’s requirements for light combat aircraft, with a comprehensive deal on the table including maintenance and spare parts for Russia’s Su-30 fighter jets.


www.zawya.com

India plans to build HAL Tejas fighter jet manufacturing line in Egypt

The commander of the Egyptian Air Force is expected to visit India in a few days, where India will showcase its expertise in manufacturing and fleet maintenance: source
www.zawya.com www.zawya.com
 

