Egypt, Greece Reject 'Provocations' in Eastern Mediterranean

Wednesday, 16 September, 2020 - 07:00






A Greek navy boat leaves the port of the tiny Greek island of Kastellorizo, just off the coast of Turkey, on Aug. 28, 2020. (Getty Images)

Cairo – Asharq Al-Awsat

Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry held talks in Athens on Tuesday with his Greek counterpart Nikos Dendias on regional developments, including tensions in the eastern Mediterranean.

The two ministers stressed the need to main cooperation through bilateral relations and hold contacts with relevant countries to reject the provocations that are destabilizing the region.

Shoukry said his visit to Greece at this current time reflects the importance Cairo places on its ties with Athens that date back thousands of years.

The minister traveled to Greece two days after Turkish officials called for “rapprochement and communication” with Egypt.

Commenting on the Turkish remarks, Shoukry urged Ankara to “adopt policies, not statements, that bolster regional stability.”

He noted that Turkey’s current actions “do not lead to dialogue, understandings or the opening of a new chapter” in ties.

He also cited last month’s agreement between Egypt and Greece designating an exclusive economic zone in the eastern Mediterranean. He said the deal is in line with international and maritime laws and respects the rights of both countries.

Moreover, Shoukry stressed the need to reach peaceful solutions to all conflicts in the Middle East given their impact on the stability of Egypt and Greece.

Tensions are high between Egypt, Greece and Turkey over the exploration of energy resources in the eastern Mediterranean.


https://english.aawsat.com/home/art...e-reject-‘provocations’-eastern-mediterranean
 
Egypt should be smart not to be a pawn against Turkiye for Israeli-French-Greek interests

Egypt did not allow Greece to add the tiny Greek island of Kastellorizo to so-called maritime agreement between Egypt and Greece

and Turkiye just protect its rights in the Eastern Mediterranean ....... nothing to do with Egypt

Greece has NO any right by international law in the Eastern Mediterranean
 
