What's new

Egypt: First electrified light rail transit system begins operations

GeraltofRivia

GeraltofRivia

FULL MEMBER
Sep 30, 2016
673
5
1,549
Country
China
Location
Australia
By Rédaction Africanews


Egypt's first electrified light rail transit (LRT) system jointly built by Chinese and Egyptian companies started its trial run on Sunday.

Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi took the first ride on the LRT at its inauguration ceremony, which was also attended by Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly and Chinese Ambassador to Egypt Liao Liqiang.

The LRT project is the fruit of a 1.24-billion-U.S. dollar contract signed in August 2017 between Egypt's National Authority for Tunnels and the consortium of China Railway Engineering Corporation and AVIC International Holding Corporation.

The rail project connects the New Administrative Capital being constructed east of Cairo with surrounding distant new cities and districts including El-Salam City, 10th of Ramadan City, El-Obour City, Badr City and El-Shorouk City. Egyptian Transport Minister Kamel el-Wazir said the first phase of the LRT contains 22 trains and will serve 360,000 passengers daily.

The 12-station alignment of the LRT starts from the huge Adly Mansour central station, a transportation hub east of Cairo, and ends at the NAC, including seven bridges, three tunnels, two substations and one depot.

The LRT project is divided into several phases, covering a total distance of about 103 kilometers with 19 stations. The current phase covers a distance of about 70 kilometers with 12 stations.

The future phases will include a south extension that covers a distance of around 18.5 kilometers with four stations and a north extension that covers about 16 kilometers with three stations, the transport minister pointed out.

Around 20 Egyptian and 15 Chinese companies took part in the execution of the project, according to the minister.

www.africanews.com

Egypt: First electrified light rail transit system begins operations | Africanews

The LRT project is the fruit of a 1.24-billion-U.S. dollar contract signed in August 2017 between Egypt's National Authority for Tunnels and the consortium of China Railway Engineering Corporation and AVIC International Holding Corporation.
www.africanews.com www.africanews.com
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

shi12jun
Egypt's first electrified LRT starts trial run
Replies
0
Views
108
shi12jun
shi12jun
The SC
Egypt, Israel to Boost Gas Supply to EU amid Ukraine War
Replies
1
Views
196
Hydration
Hydration
B
Bangladesh, Japan sign $ 1.23bn agreement for development projects including metro rail
2
Replies
17
Views
403
Bengal71
Bengal71
The SC
NEOM Awards One of World's Largest Drill and Blast Tunneling Contracts
Replies
0
Views
203
The SC
The SC
The SC
South Korean president arrives in Egypt in official visit, scheduled to meet with Sisi
Replies
13
Views
633
The SC
The SC

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom