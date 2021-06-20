What's new

Egypt finalizes deal with Pakistan to jointly manufacture Raad and Babur-class cruise missiles

The SC

The SC

Feb 13, 2012
Egypt is finalizing a joint manufacturing deal with Pakistan for the Raad and Babur-class cruise missiles, after India refused, under pressure from Israel, to sell the BrahMos missile to Egypt

Pakistan successfully tests air-launched cruise missile





General Muhammad Zaki, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces and Minister of Defense and Military Production, had met with General Nadim Raza, Chairman of the Pakistani Joint Chiefs of Staff and his accompanying delegation, who visited Egypt recently.

The meeting dealt with a number of issues of common interest in light of the fields of military cooperation and the transfer and exchange of experiences between the Egyptian and Pakistani armed forces.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces also stressed Egypt's pride in its solid relations with the State of Pakistan, and the General Command of the Armed Forces' keenness to increase cooperation and partnership in various military and security fields.

The Chairman of the Pakistani Joint Chiefs of Staff affirmed his country's keenness to support prospects for military cooperation with Egypt during the next stage, and his deep appreciation for the efforts of the Egyptian armed forces in all fields.


Thunder RAAD-II

The Raad-II is said to be Pakistan's response to the Brahmos and Nirbhay Indian cruise missiles that have the ability to hit targets from great distances. Pakistani experts said the missile would allow the Pakistan Air Force to attack Indian targets from within the Pakistani border.

First unveiled on March 23, 2017, during a major military parade, the RAAD-II is being developed as part of a broader effort by Pakistan to diversify its nuclear weapons delivery capabilities. Other recently tested nuclear weapon delivery systems have included strategic missile systems such as the Shaheen II, and the submarine-launched Babur III nuclear-capable missile as well as the Nasr nuclear missile.

The JF-17 is expected to eventually integrate the RAAD-II Thunder missile to complement cruise missiles in any prospective encounter—perhaps the JF-17B that can accommodate dual-seat weapons systems that are more suited to a nuclear strike role.

The airborne Ra'ad-II missile, which was developed by the Pakistan Air Weapons Complex AWC and the National Engineering and Science Commission (NESCOM), has been tested and launched from a Mirage-III aircraft and successfully hit its target. The Pakistan Army Information Committee said in a statement that the missile is equipped with guidance and navigation systems that ensure high-accuracy target engagement.

The RAAD-II Thunder has a range of about 600 km.


https://www.defense-arabic.com/2021/06/20/مصر-تضع-اللمسات-الأخيرة-في-صفقة-تصنيع-م/
 
Awan68

Awan68

Jul 23, 2016
Not joint manufacturing but Pakistan to provide Egypt with Babur and Raad, get the terminology right and this is seriously not okay to give such sensitive tech to Egypt, i hope they would be massively watered down versions of the real thing.
 
Imran Khan

Imran Khan

Oct 18, 2007
why would pakistan joint manufacturing the missiles which we already produced years ago . joint manufacturing called when a project is not yet started or its on papers . while pakistan have already produced tested and inducted these missiles . its simply pakistan will sale these missiles with TOT to egypt .
 
Imran Khan

Imran Khan

Oct 18, 2007
The SC said:
Most likely both with ToT.. JV meaning Pakistan assisting with a production line ..
if egypt want to buy hundreds of them then yes still we all have to wait for confirmation as no one sale missile tech for example 7500 harpoons are worldwide all of them made in usa .or thousands of exocets are worldwide made by france STORM SHADOW is another example .
 
khanmubashir

khanmubashir

Aug 13, 2014
The SC said:
Not possible
Both aren't members of that organisation mtcr
that allows trading in long range missiles so would invite sanctions

Pakistan certainly can't afford

There could be offer of shorter range variants
 
Mohamed Bin Tughlaq

Mohamed Bin Tughlaq

Dec 26, 2020
It includes ToT with help in local productions by PK which is quite a fair deal for both sides and Egypt gets even superior missiles to BrahMos
 
The SC

The SC

Feb 13, 2012
khanmubashir said:
Not possible
Both aren't members of that organisation mtcr
that allows trading in long range missiles so would invite sanctions

Pakistan certainly can't afford

There could be offer of shorter range variants
That is why a JV.. just like Brahmos..
 
waz

waz

Sep 15, 2006
The SC said:
Immense news if accurate.
 
Reichsmarschall

Reichsmarschall

Feb 16, 2016
The SC said:
Are we even allowed to sell these nuke capable missiles to other countries?
 
