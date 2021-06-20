Egypt finalizes deal with Pakistan to jointly manufacture Raad and Babur-class cruise missiles

General Muhammad Zaki, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces and Minister of Defense and Military Production, had met with General Nadim Raza, Chairman of the Pakistani Joint Chiefs of Staff and his accompanying delegation, who visited Egypt recently.The meeting dealt with a number of issues of common interest in light of the fields of military cooperation and the transfer and exchange of experiences between the Egyptian and Pakistani armed forces.The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces also stressed Egypt's pride in its solid relations with the State of Pakistan, and the General Command of the Armed Forces' keenness to increase cooperation and partnership in various military and security fields.The Chairman of the Pakistani Joint Chiefs of Staff affirmed his country's keenness to support prospects for military cooperation with Egypt during the next stage, and his deep appreciation for the efforts of the Egyptian armed forces in all fields.ThunderThe Raad-II is said to be Pakistan's response to the Brahmos and Nirbhay Indian cruise missiles that have the ability to hit targets from great distances. Pakistani experts said the missile would allow the Pakistan Air Force to attack Indian targets from within the Pakistani border.First unveiled on March 23, 2017, during a major military parade, the RAAD-II is being developed as part of a broader effort by Pakistan to diversify its nuclear weapons delivery capabilities. Other recently tested nuclear weapon delivery systems have included strategic missile systems such as the Shaheen II, and the submarine-launched Babur III nuclear-capable missile as well as the Nasr nuclear missile.The JF-17 is expected to eventually integrate the RAAD-II Thunder missile to complement cruise missiles in any prospective encounter—perhaps the JF-17B that can accommodate dual-seat weapons systems that are more suited to a nuclear strike role.The airborne Ra'ad-II missile, which was developed by the Pakistan Air Weapons Complex AWC and the National Engineering and Science Commission (NESCOM), has been tested and launched from a Mirage-III aircraft and successfully hit its target. The Pakistan Army Information Committee said in a statement that the missile is equipped with guidance and navigation systems that ensure high-accuracy target engagement.The RAAD-II Thunder has a range of about 600 km.