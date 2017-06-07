Egypt Did Not Oppose Israel’s Observer Status at African Union

While opposition mounts to the African Union Commission’s decision to grant Israel observer status at the AU, Egypt has yet to officially comment on the move.
CAIRO — Cairo has yet to express a position on the African Union Commission’s decision to grant Israel observer status in the African body on July 22. Some other African countries have condemned the sudden move that was made without consultation with member states
Read more: https://www.al-monitor.com/originals/2021/08/egypt-mum-israels-observer-status-african-union
CAIRO — Cairo has yet to express a position on the African Union Commission’s decision to grant Israel observer status in the African body on July 22. Some other African countries have condemned the sudden move that was made without consultation with member states
Read more: https://www.al-monitor.com/originals/2021/08/egypt-mum-israels-observer-status-african-union