Egypt Did Not Oppose Israel’s Observer Status at African Union

So what? How is this relevant? You are without a shadow of doubt an Israeli supporter.. You are the only one screaming at the top of your lungs about Israel.. They are irrelevant in the larger world bro.. It is just an American outpost nothing more or less..



The worst elements that need to be removed from society it is elements like you.. Who are deceitful by the way we know how the outpost came to be it was the crusaders who brought them and they just didn't appear magically out of thin air and they will return with the crusaders meaning they will exit how they came.. Which means Israel itself is not even in the picture entirely but only for you because you concentrate on irrelevant matters... To liberate Isreal means an eventual clash with NATO but you are mentally handicap to understand this little fact... You have been singing or talking about a mirage something that is entirely not there don't waste your time and ours..



It has already fallen imho as they say the pen is dry and written along with whoever comes to defend her so there is no need to be hasty and why the rush..