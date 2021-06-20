Egypt develops new local-version of French Sherpa Light 4x4 tactical vehicle

According to a Tweet released by Mahmoud Gamal on June 19, 2021, the Egyptian defense industry has developed a local version of the French-made Sherpa Light Scout 4x4 armored vehicle.The Egyptian version of the Sherpa light scouts seems to be fitted with new armor and the rear part of the vehicle has been modified to offer a fully enclosed cargo area. The roof of the vehicle seems to be fitted with a new remotely operated weapon station.According to the SIPRI (Stockholm International Peace Research Institute) arms trade database, France has delivered 191 Sherpa 4x4 Armored Personnel Carrier (APC) vehicles to the Egyptian army and police between 2012 and 2014.The Sherpa Light is a family of 4x4 light tactical armored vehicles designed, developed by French company Renault Trucks Defense (RTD), which is now named ARQUUS. Citing Mahmoud Gama, Egypt is going to manufacture locally this French-origin tactical armored vehicle using a new design version.The Sherpa Light Scout is one of the variants in the Sherpa Light 4x4 armored vehicle family designed and manufactured by the French Defense Company Renault Trucks Defense, now ARQUUS. The vehicle was unveiled for the first time to the public during Eurosatory defense exhibition in June 2006.The layout of the Sherpa Light Scout is conventional with the engine at the front, crew and troops compartment in the middle, and cargo area at the rear. There are two seats at the front for the driver and commander and two or three seats at the rear. There are two doors on each side of the vehicle with a small bulletproof window and a firing port. It can carry a total of 4 to 5 soldiers.The Sherpa light is available in unarmored or armored variants that can incorporate ballistic, mine, and IED (Improvised Explosive Device) kits. Different versions of the Sherpa is now in service with Australia, Brazil, Chile, Egypt, France, India, Indonesia, Kuwait, Kosovo, Lebanon, Mexico, Morocco, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia.