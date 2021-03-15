March 12, 2021
An Egyptian official source said that the Egyptian and Turkish diplomatic missions exist at the charge d'affaires level
An Egyptian official source commented on the recent statements issued by Turkish officials at various levels recently, saying that there is no such thing as a description of "resuming diplomatic contacts."
He said, according to what Egyptian media reported today, Friday, that the Egyptian and Turkish diplomatic missions are present at the charge d'affaires level, and they communicate with the accrediting state in accordance with established diplomatic norms.
The official source emphasized that upgrading the relationship between the two countries requires taking into account the legal and diplomatic frameworks that govern relations between countries on the basis of respecting the principle of sovereignty and the requirements of Arab national security.
The source added that Egypt expects any country that aspires to establish normal relations with it to abide by the rules of international law and the principles of good neighborliness, and to stop attempts to interfere in the internal affairs of the countries of the region.
The source stressed, at the same time, the importance of the strong bonds and ties between the peoples of the two countries.
On Friday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced that Turkey's cooperation with Egypt in the fields of economy, diplomacy and intelligence continues, "and there is no problem with that."
This came in a press statement made by Erdogan in Istanbul.
Earlier in the day, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said that Ankara has contacts with Egypt, whether through intelligence or foreign affairs.
He added, "We started our contacts with Egypt at the diplomatic level," according to what was quoted by the official "Anadolu Agency".
Cavusoglu stressed that Turkey and Egypt did not put forward any preconditions in order to restore normal relations between the two countries, in response to a question in this regard.
