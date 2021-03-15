What's new

Featured Egypt denies Turkey's talk of "resuming diplomatic contacts"

The SC

The SC

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 13, 2012
20,634
19
21,707
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
الرئاسة المصرية رئاسة مصر لوغو المتحدث الرسمي


March 12, 2021

An Egyptian official source said that the Egyptian and Turkish diplomatic missions exist at the charge d'affaires level

An Egyptian official source commented on the recent statements issued by Turkish officials at various levels recently, saying that there is no such thing as a description of "resuming diplomatic contacts."

He said, according to what Egyptian media reported today, Friday, that the Egyptian and Turkish diplomatic missions are present at the charge d'affaires level, and they communicate with the accrediting state in accordance with established diplomatic norms.

The official source emphasized that upgrading the relationship between the two countries requires taking into account the legal and diplomatic frameworks that govern relations between countries on the basis of respecting the principle of sovereignty and the requirements of Arab national security.

The source added that Egypt expects any country that aspires to establish normal relations with it to abide by the rules of international law and the principles of good neighborliness, and to stop attempts to interfere in the internal affairs of the countries of the region.

The source stressed, at the same time, the importance of the strong bonds and ties between the peoples of the two countries.

On Friday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced that Turkey's cooperation with Egypt in the fields of economy, diplomacy and intelligence continues, "and there is no problem with that."

This came in a press statement made by Erdogan in Istanbul.

Earlier in the day, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said that Ankara has contacts with Egypt, whether through intelligence or foreign affairs.

He added, "We started our contacts with Egypt at the diplomatic level," according to what was quoted by the official "Anadolu Agency".

Cavusoglu stressed that Turkey and Egypt did not put forward any preconditions in order to restore normal relations between the two countries, in response to a question in this regard.


https://www.alarabiya.net/arab-and-...اك-ما-يطلق-عليه-استئناف-الاتصالات-الدبلوماسية
 
The SC

The SC

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 13, 2012
20,634
19
21,707
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
* Cairo has set 10 conditions for accepting "the resumption of talks" with Ankara, at Turkey's request, according to an Egyptian official source:

1- No demarcation of the maritime boundaries between the two sides without the rules of international law, referring to the necessity of Turkey's submission to abide by the international law of the seas, which Ankara refuses to sign and recognize.

2- No political communication before Cairo makes sure that the Turkish side complies with public discipline, and the communication will remain security only because political communication does not take place with countries that support terrorism, according to Egypt.

3- There is no Egyptian-Turkish agreement in the eastern Mediterranean, except after the comprehensive Turkish agreement with the European allies, specifically with the Greek and Cypriot sides.

4- Turkey's political, military and security exit from Libya, leaving the Libyan file permanently and pledging to expel the mercenaries who it brought to the Libyan lands.

5- Setting a timetable for the exit of the Turkish forces from northern Syria and concluding a binding legal agreement with the government of Iraq after intervening militarily in the Iraqi territories again.

6- The inclusion of the negotiations between the Saudi and Emirati sides and an apology for the abuses that occurred from Turkey in recent years towards the Gulf states, with the condition that Cairo not follow any understandings with Turkey without Ankara's pledge not to intervene again in the internal affairs of Arab countries and to abide by the determinants of Arab national security.

7 - Stopping all Brotherhood media outlets that attack Egypt in particular and the Gulf states in general, and Turkey is also prohibited from embracing any political activity to organize the Brotherhood on its territory.

8- Releasing the international hand of Interpol in dealing with all the Brotherhood wanted persons on Turkish territory, and the European authorities do not specifically object to dealing with them (Cairo does not ask for their extradition .. and does not want), noting Ankara's offer to hand them over to Egypt in batches to satisfy the Egyptian side.

9- The Egyptian security authorities monitor the behavior of the Turkish regime and the extent of its discipline and compliance with these conditions for the next period before entering into any other communication by submitting a report to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which is responsible for submitting it to the Egyptian political leadership.

10- Turkey will not be included in the Eastern Mediterranean Forum for 3 years in the event that Egypt, Greece and Cyprus agree to demarcate the maritime borders in the Mediterranean and the previous conditions.
 
Last edited:
T

Trango Towers

ELITE MEMBER
Oct 29, 2016
14,899
-5
15,976
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
The SC said:
* Cairo has set 10 conditions for accepting "the resumption of talks" with Ankara, at Turkey's request, according to an Egyptian official source:

1- No demarcation of the maritime boundaries between the two sides without the rules of international law, referring to the necessity of Turkey's submission to abide by the international law of the seas, which Ankara refuses to sign and recognize.

2- No political communication before Cairo makes sure that the Turkish side complies with public discipline, and the communication will remain security only because political communication does not take place with countries that support terrorism, according to Egypt.

3- There is no Egyptian-Turkish agreement in the eastern Mediterranean, except after the comprehensive Turkish agreement with the European allies, specifically with the Greek and Cypriot sides.

4- Turkey's political, military and security exit from Libya, leaving the Libyan file permanently and pledging to expel the mercenaries who brought them to the Libyan lands.

5- Setting a timetable for the exit of the Turkish forces from northern Syria and concluding a binding legal agreement with the government of Iraq after intervening militarily in the Iraqi territories again.

6- The inclusion of the negotiations between the Saudi and Emirati sides and an apology for the abuses that occurred from Turkey in recent years towards the Gulf states, with the condition that Cairo not follow any understandings with Turkey without Ankara's pledge not to intervene again in the internal affairs of Arab countries and to abide by the determinants of Arab national security.

7 - Stopping all Brotherhood media outlets that attack Egypt in particular and the Gulf states in general, and Turkey is also prohibited from embracing any political activity to organize the Brotherhood on its territory.

8- Releasing the international hand of Interpol in dealing with all the Brotherhood wanted persons on Turkish territory, and the European authorities do not specifically object to dealing with them (Cairo does not ask for their extradition .. and does not want), noting Ankara's offer to hand them over to Egypt in batches to satisfy the Egyptian side.

9- The Egyptian security authorities monitor the behavior of the Turkish regime and the extent of its discipline and compliance with these conditions for the next period before entering into any other communication by submitting a report to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which is responsible for submitting it to the Egyptian political leadership.

10- Turkey will not be included in the Eastern Mediterranean Forum for 3 years in the event that Egypt, Greece and Cyprus agree to demarcate the maritime borders in the Mediterranean and the previous conditions.
Click to expand...
Loool. So many demands
Meanwhile when Sanai was occupied...

Israel my masters I beg you to return this land. So sad its pathetic
 
Oublious

Oublious

SENIOR MEMBER
Jun 23, 2012
6,069
-1
6,613
Country
Turkey
Location
Netherlands
The SC said:
* Cairo has set 10 conditions for accepting "the resumption of talks" with Ankara, at Turkey's request, according to an Egyptian official source:

1- No demarcation of the maritime boundaries between the two sides without the rules of international law, referring to the necessity of Turkey's submission to abide by the international law of the seas, which Ankara refuses to sign and recognize.

2- No political communication before Cairo makes sure that the Turkish side complies with public discipline, and the communication will remain security only because political communication does not take place with countries that support terrorism, according to Egypt.

3- There is no Egyptian-Turkish agreement in the eastern Mediterranean, except after the comprehensive Turkish agreement with the European allies, specifically with the Greek and Cypriot sides.

4- Turkey's political, military and security exit from Libya, leaving the Libyan file permanently and pledging to expel the mercenaries who it brought to the Libyan lands.

5- Setting a timetable for the exit of the Turkish forces from northern Syria and concluding a binding legal agreement with the government of Iraq after intervening militarily in the Iraqi territories again.

6- The inclusion of the negotiations between the Saudi and Emirati sides and an apology for the abuses that occurred from Turkey in recent years towards the Gulf states, with the condition that Cairo not follow any understandings with Turkey without Ankara's pledge not to intervene again in the internal affairs of Arab countries and to abide by the determinants of Arab national security.

7 - Stopping all Brotherhood media outlets that attack Egypt in particular and the Gulf states in general, and Turkey is also prohibited from embracing any political activity to organize the Brotherhood on its territory.

8- Releasing the international hand of Interpol in dealing with all the Brotherhood wanted persons on Turkish territory, and the European authorities do not specifically object to dealing with them (Cairo does not ask for their extradition .. and does not want), noting Ankara's offer to hand them over to Egypt in batches to satisfy the Egyptian side.

9- The Egyptian security authorities monitor the behavior of the Turkish regime and the extent of its discipline and compliance with these conditions for the next period before entering into any other communication by submitting a report to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which is responsible for submitting it to the Egyptian political leadership.

10- Turkey will not be included in the Eastern Mediterranean Forum for 3 years in the event that Egypt, Greece and Cyprus agree to demarcate the maritime borders in the Mediterranean and the previous conditions.
Click to expand...


Loool.... 😀
 
Gomig-21

Gomig-21

SENIOR MEMBER
Oct 16, 2016
4,715
10
9,034
Country
Egypt
Location
United States
The SC said:
الرئاسة المصرية رئاسة مصر لوغو المتحدث الرسمي


March 12, 2021

An Egyptian official source said that the Egyptian and Turkish diplomatic missions exist at the charge d'affaires level

An Egyptian official source commented on the recent statements issued by Turkish officials at various levels recently, saying that there is no such thing as a description of "resuming diplomatic contacts."

He said, according to what Egyptian media reported today, Friday, that the Egyptian and Turkish diplomatic missions are present at the charge d'affaires level, and they communicate with the accrediting state in accordance with established diplomatic norms.

The official source emphasized that upgrading the relationship between the two countries requires taking into account the legal and diplomatic frameworks that govern relations between countries on the basis of respecting the principle of sovereignty and the requirements of Arab national security.

The source added that Egypt expects any country that aspires to establish normal relations with it to abide by the rules of international law and the principles of good neighborliness, and to stop attempts to interfere in the internal affairs of the countries of the region.

The source stressed, at the same time, the importance of the strong bonds and ties between the peoples of the two countries.

On Friday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced that Turkey's cooperation with Egypt in the fields of economy, diplomacy and intelligence continues, "and there is no problem with that."

This came in a press statement made by Erdogan in Istanbul.

Earlier in the day, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said that Ankara has contacts with Egypt, whether through intelligence or foreign affairs.

He added, "We started our contacts with Egypt at the diplomatic level," according to what was quoted by the official "Anadolu Agency".

Cavusoglu stressed that Turkey and Egypt did not put forward any preconditions in order to restore normal relations between the two countries, in response to a question in this regard.


https://www.alarabiya.net/arab-and-world/egypt/2021/03/12/مصر-ترد-على-تودد-تركيا-ليس-هناك-ما-يطلق-عليه-استئناف-الاتصالات-الدبلوماسية
Click to expand...
Pathetic Turks are begging for resumption of relations with Egypt LOL! Piss off. After all the BS that Erdogan started with his insults of Sisi and his self righteous BS and then now he's begging for a normalizing? He must think we're idiots like he is?! @The SC ,I'm surprise there were only 10 conditions loool. I would've laid out 38 of them and then told them to kiss off because it ain't gonna matter anyhow. But Sisi and Egyptian foreign policy is so fair and outgoing and always willing to make peace with whomever. But if it were me, I have nothing but the middle finger for these clowns.

What's happened is they're determined this is the only way they're going to get their EEZ and they think that this will also create a divide with our TRUE FRIENDS the Greeks and that ain't gonna happen ever.

Much better off keeping things the way they are right now. Turks are of absolutely worthless assets to Egypt and its booming economy and especially it's incredible advancement in the gas extraction as well as having the only 2 liquid manufacturing terminals in the eastern Mediterranean where even Israel just singed a few billion $ to be paid to Egypt to run a pipeline from Leviathan straight to the LNGs in Egypt to liquify them and produce viable gas to return to them. The rest will be also coming from Greece and Cyprus once they get going as well and Turkey is waaaaay behind in the game and now it's looking at Egypt to assist it in not only getting its gas discoveries going, but to circumvent the Greek EEZ which Egypt will NEVER do. Even the Saudis have started their joint Helenic excericise with the Hellenic air force and Suadi F-15s lol! How much more of a signal do these incompetents need?!?!?!

Not only that, but these delusional fools think they can mediate with the Ehtiopian dam situation LOLOLOL!!!! We're MUCH better off without any crap from these back-stabbing freaks. Don't like the conditions? Then.......

1615756946386.png


Salaam ya turkeyeen ya m3araseen ya zabaleen ya weskheen! :lol:
 
The SC

The SC

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 13, 2012
20,634
19
21,707
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
Gomig-21 said:
Pathetic Turks are begging for resumption of relations with Egypt LOL! Piss off. After all the BS that Erdogan started with his insults of Sisi and his self righteous BS and then now he's begging for a normalizing? He must think we're idiots like he is?! @The SC ,I'm surprise there were only 10 conditions loool. I would've laid out 38 of them and then told them to kiss off because it ain't gonna matter anyhow. But Sisi and Egyptian foreign policy is so fair and outgoing and always willing to make peace with whomever. But if it were me, I have nothing but the middle finger for these clowns.

What's happened is they're determined this is the only way they're going to get their EEZ and they think that this will also create a divide with our TRUE FRIENDS the Greeks and that ain't gonna happen ever.

Much better off keeping things the way they are right now. Turks are of absolutely worthless assets to Egypt and its booming economy and especially it's incredible advancement in the gas extraction as well as having the only 2 liquid manufacturing terminals in the eastern Mediterranean where even Israel just singed a few billion $ to be paid to Egypt to run a pipeline from Leviathan straight to the LNGs in Egypt to liquify them and produce viable gas to return to them. The rest will be also coming from Greece and Cyprus once they get going as well and Turkey is waaaaay behind in the game and now it's looking at Egypt to assist it in not only getting its gas discoveries going, but to circumvent the Greek EEZ which Egypt will NEVER do. Even the Saudis have started their joint Helenic excericise with the Hellenic air force and Suadi F-15s lol! How much more of a signal do these incompetents need?!?!?!

Not only that, but these delusional fools think they can mediate with the Ehtiopian dam situation LOLOLOL!!!! We're MUCH better off without any crap from these back-stabbing freaks. Don't like the conditions? Then.......

View attachment 724608

Salaam ya turkeyeen ya m3araseen ya zabaleen ya weskheen! :lol:
Click to expand...
Worst yet.. the Turkish opposition party started big talk in Turkey against Erdogan policies towards Egypt,, and This opposition party is planning to visit Cairo very soon..Maybe with them in power things will change for the better..
 
Gomig-21

Gomig-21

SENIOR MEMBER
Oct 16, 2016
4,715
10
9,034
Country
Egypt
Location
United States
The SC said:
Worst yet.. the Turkish opposition party started big talk in Turkey against Erdogan policies towards Egypt,, and This opposition party is planning to visit Cairo very soon..Maybe with them in power things will change for the better..
Click to expand...
That's the kind of back-stabbing filth he would do with that AKP party. He would play one hand against the other like he played the Muslim Brotherhood's hand against the all powerful Sisi who laughed at that and mocked it severely in local papers and addressed to the parliament. Now Sisi is playing their game on them? Brilliant. Let's see how they handle that or if it works.

A lot of the Turks on board are claiming his days are numbered in this next election, but a dictator like him will find a way for sure to corrupt the system and make himself the ruling individual again. I can't see him giving up to a loss in an election lol. Yeah, right. And then he has the filthy gall to accuse Sisi of a coup and how disgruntled he was about that lmao. Screw him.
 
T-SaGe

T-SaGe

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Feb 25, 2021
85
0
167
Country
Turkey
Location
Turkey
Statements made in disregard of the sovereign rights of other states such as Qatar, Libya etc, are an expression of the aggressive mood. This is not a method of dialogue.

Every state fights for its interests. So there is no eternal hostility in international relations. Egypt and Turkey as two sovereign states should be able to issue their opinions in mutual dialogue. In particular, for two arch-friendly nations such as Egypt and Turkey this is not difficult to accomplish. However, putting demands as a precondition as if one side has lost a war is incompatible with diplomatic considerations.

In this world, every person can want something. Of course, Egyptian generals might want something too. But hey need to know that, their authority ends at the border crossing, at the exit of the town of Sallum.

The only sovereign power over Libya is the Libyan people. Therefore, this will be decided by the democratic preference of the Libyan people. Process for election is underway. The transitional government was established with a broad consensus. Right now, the parties need to open up space for democracy, not to create conditions for a new siege of Tripoli. You seem not tired of treating Libyans like third-class Arabs.

The siege of Tripoli was broken in Libya and a possible massacre and military coup was prevented. In this way, democratic elections became possible in 2021. On the other side, both countries notified the UN of their agreement for the limitation of their maritime jurisdiction in the Mediterranean. So Turkey has guaranteed the rights here. Today and tomorrow Turkey will always protect the rights arising from this agreement.

For Syria issue: Once Egypt accepts its +4 million Syrian Arab brothers or after an election with all parties involved and on the condition that the PKK's presence ends in Syria, Of course the Turkish army will come out. There is no problem here.

The presence of the Turkish army in Iraq has been guaranteed by international agreements since the 90's. When the Iraqi state gets strong enough and destroys the PKK, there will be no reason for the Turkish army to be there. The statement on Qatar is also extremely tragicomic. Populist and cheap politics stuffs.

But Egypt's Muslim-Brothers demands directly related to issues of sovereignty and Turkey definitely needs to revise it. Rest are just nonsense. Turkey did NOT lose a war: TR offering Olive branch because this East-Med issue will be the scene of very shocking developments in the coming years. There is no need to fight each other because of Greek's maximalist interests.

Honestly, I doubt this is an official post.
 
Last edited:
Oublious

Oublious

SENIOR MEMBER
Jun 23, 2012
6,069
-1
6,613
Country
Turkey
Location
Netherlands
T-SaGe said:
Statements made in disregard of the sovereign rights of other states such as Qatar, Libya etc, are an expression of the aggressive mood. This is not a method of dialogue.

Every state fights for its interests. So there is no eternal hostility in international relations. Egypt and Turkey as two sovereign states should be able to issue their opinions in mutual dialogue. In particular, for two arch-friendly nations such as Egypt and Turkey this is not difficult to accomplish. However, putting demands as a precondition as if one side has lost a war is incompatible with diplomatic considerations.

In this world, every person can want something. Of course, Egyptian generals might want something too. But hey need to know that, their authority ends at the border crossing, at the exit of the town of Sallum.

The only sovereign power over Libya is the Libyan people. Therefore, this will be decided by the democratic preference of the Libyan people. Process for election is underway. The transitional government was established with a broad consensus. Right now, the parties need to open up space for democracy, not to create conditions for a new siege of Tripoli. You seem not tired of treating Libyans like third-class Arabs.

The siege of Tripoli was broken in Libya and a possible massacre and military coup was prevented. In this way, democratic elections became possible in 2021. On the other side, both countries notified the UN of their agreement for the limitation of their maritime jurisdiction in the Mediterranean. So Turkey has guaranteed the rights here. Today and tomorrow Turkey will always protect the rights arising from this agreement.

For Syria issue: Once Egypt accepts its +4 million Syrian Arab brothers or after an election with all parties involved and on the condition that the PKK's presence ends in Syria, Of course the Turkish army will come out. There is no problem here.

The presence of the Turkish army in Iraq has been guaranteed by international agreements since the 90's. When the Iraqi state gets strong enough and destroys the PKK, there will be no reason for the Turkish army to be there. The statement on Qatar is also extremely tragicomic. Populist and cheap politics stuffs.

But Egypt's Muslim-Brothers demands directly related to issues of sovereignty and Turkey definitely needs to revise it. Rest are just nonsense. Turkey did lose a war: TR offering Olive branch because this issue will be the scene of very shocking developments in the coming years. There is no need to fight each other because of Greek's maximalist interests.

Honestly, I doubt this is an official post.
Click to expand...



They are accepting our term of EEZ and not we are accepting ther term. That demand post is something they can use like toilet paper.

Other whise Egypt should get the fak out Greec EEZ, or come and kiss our ***. 😀
 
The SC

The SC

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 13, 2012
20,634
19
21,707
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
T-SaGe said:
Statements made in disregard of the sovereign rights of other states such as Qatar, Libya etc, are an expression of the aggressive mood. This is not a method of dialogue.

Every state fights for its interests. So there is no eternal hostility in international relations. Egypt and Turkey as two sovereign states should be able to issue their opinions in mutual dialogue. In particular, for two arch-friendly nations such as Egypt and Turkey this is not difficult to accomplish. However, putting demands as a precondition as if one side has lost a war is incompatible with diplomatic considerations.

In this world, every person can want something. Of course, Egyptian generals might want something too. But hey need to know that, their authority ends at the border crossing, at the exit of the town of Sallum.

The only sovereign power over Libya is the Libyan people. Therefore, this will be decided by the democratic preference of the Libyan people. Process for election is underway. The transitional government was established with a broad consensus. Right now, the parties need to open up space for democracy, not to create conditions for a new siege of Tripoli. You seem not tired of treating Libyans like third-class Arabs.

The siege of Tripoli was broken in Libya and a possible massacre and military coup was prevented. In this way, democratic elections became possible in 2021. On the other side, both countries notified the UN of their agreement for the limitation of their maritime jurisdiction in the Mediterranean. So Turkey has guaranteed the rights here. Today and tomorrow Turkey will always protect the rights arising from this agreement.

For Syria issue: Once Egypt accepts its +4 million Syrian Arab brothers or after an election with all parties involved and on the condition that the PKK's presence ends in Syria, Of course the Turkish army will come out. There is no problem here.

The presence of the Turkish army in Iraq has been guaranteed by international agreements since the 90's. When the Iraqi state gets strong enough and destroys the PKK, there will be no reason for the Turkish army to be there. The statement on Qatar is also extremely tragicomic. Populist and cheap politics stuffs.

But Egypt's Muslim-Brothers demands directly related to issues of sovereignty and Turkey definitely needs to revise it. Rest are just nonsense. Turkey did NOT lose a war: TR offering Olive branch because this East-Med issue will be the scene of very shocking developments in the coming years. There is no need to fight each other because of Greek's maximalist interests.

Honestly, I doubt this is an official post.
Click to expand...
It is official.. you should go back and read what Erdogan, the foreign minister and the minister of defense were saying to Egypt.. very bad.. really bad stuff almost war declarations.. let alone what they were doing all around the Arab world and very provocative interventions ..
No one knows yet what has happened for this sudden change of Erdogan's policies.. pretty strange!
 
T-SaGe

T-SaGe

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Feb 25, 2021
85
0
167
Country
Turkey
Location
Turkey
The SC said:
It is official.. you should go back and read what Erdogan, the foreign minister and the minister of defense were saying to Egypt.. very bad.. really bad stuff almost war declarations.. let alone what they were doing all around the Arab world and very provocative interventions ..
No one knows yet what has happened for this sudden change of Erdogan's policies.. pretty strange!
Click to expand...
When has Turkey threatened Egypt with war? I'm asking because I don't really know.

Turkey went to Qatar, Libya and Somalia by invitation, not as the occupying power. If there was a problem here in terms of international law, the UN security committee would have done what was necessary. Turkey's presence in northern Iraq and Idlib also depends on international agreements or various mechanisms such as the Astana tripartite.

What I find difficult to understand is, on what legitimate grounds do you speak for these states/nations or you feel that have the jurisdiction on behalf of them?

Ideas can of course be put forward freely, but imposing them as demand is just populist discourses that have no counterpart on the ground. Moreover, these demanders are not even aware that they insulted the will of states in question. Or these states' sovereignty acts are their main problems behind this daring, I don't know..
 
M

Mohamed Bin Tughlaq

FULL MEMBER
Dec 26, 2020
469
0
424
Country
United States
Location
United States
The SC said:
* Cairo has set 10 conditions for accepting "the resumption of talks" with Ankara, at Turkey's request, according to an Egyptian official source:

1- No demarcation of the maritime boundaries between the two sides without the rules of international law, referring to the necessity of Turkey's submission to abide by the international law of the seas, which Ankara refuses to sign and recognize.

2- No political communication before Cairo makes sure that the Turkish side complies with public discipline, and the communication will remain security only because political communication does not take place with countries that support terrorism, according to Egypt.

3- There is no Egyptian-Turkish agreement in the eastern Mediterranean, except after the comprehensive Turkish agreement with the European allies, specifically with the Greek and Cypriot sides.

4- Turkey's political, military and security exit from Libya, leaving the Libyan file permanently and pledging to expel the mercenaries who it brought to the Libyan lands.

5- Setting a timetable for the exit of the Turkish forces from northern Syria and concluding a binding legal agreement with the government of Iraq after intervening militarily in the Iraqi territories again.

6- The inclusion of the negotiations between the Saudi and Emirati sides and an apology for the abuses that occurred from Turkey in recent years towards the Gulf states, with the condition that Cairo not follow any understandings with Turkey without Ankara's pledge not to intervene again in the internal affairs of Arab countries and to abide by the determinants of Arab national security.

7 - Stopping all Brotherhood media outlets that attack Egypt in particular and the Gulf states in general, and Turkey is also prohibited from embracing any political activity to organize the Brotherhood on its territory.

8- Releasing the international hand of Interpol in dealing with all the Brotherhood wanted persons on Turkish territory, and the European authorities do not specifically object to dealing with them (Cairo does not ask for their extradition .. and does not want), noting Ankara's offer to hand them over to Egypt in batches to satisfy the Egyptian side.

9- The Egyptian security authorities monitor the behavior of the Turkish regime and the extent of its discipline and compliance with these conditions for the next period before entering into any other communication by submitting a report to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which is responsible for submitting it to the Egyptian political leadership.

10- Turkey will not be included in the Eastern Mediterranean Forum for 3 years in the event that Egypt, Greece and Cyprus agree to demarcate the maritime borders in the Mediterranean and the previous conditions.
Click to expand...
This is not an official demand some troll on middleeastmonitor posted or suggested... Lmao

Why would Egypt care about Turkey's campaigns elsewhere like Nagarno, Syria, Iraq or Aegen sea
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 5, Members: 1, Guests: 4)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom