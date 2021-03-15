Statements made in disregard of the sovereign rights of other states such as Qatar, Libya etc, are an expression of the aggressive mood. This is not a method of dialogue.



Every state fights for its interests. So there is no eternal hostility in international relations. Egypt and Turkey as two sovereign states should be able to issue their opinions in mutual dialogue. In particular, for two arch-friendly nations such as Egypt and Turkey this is not difficult to accomplish. However, putting demands as a precondition as if one side has lost a war is incompatible with diplomatic considerations.



In this world, every person can want something. Of course, Egyptian generals might want something too. But hey need to know that, their authority ends at the border crossing, at the exit of the town of Sallum.



The only sovereign power over Libya is the Libyan people. Therefore, this will be decided by the democratic preference of the Libyan people. Process for election is underway. The transitional government was established with a broad consensus. Right now, the parties need to open up space for democracy, not to create conditions for a new siege of Tripoli. You seem not tired of treating Libyans like third-class Arabs.



The siege of Tripoli was broken in Libya and a possible massacre and military coup was prevented. In this way, democratic elections became possible in 2021. On the other side, both countries notified the UN of their agreement for the limitation of their maritime jurisdiction in the Mediterranean. So Turkey has guaranteed the rights here. Today and tomorrow Turkey will always protect the rights arising from this agreement.



For Syria issue: Once Egypt accepts its +4 million Syrian Arab brothers or after an election with all parties involved and on the condition that the PKK's presence ends in Syria, Of course the Turkish army will come out. There is no problem here.



The presence of the Turkish army in Iraq has been guaranteed by international agreements since the 90's. When the Iraqi state gets strong enough and destroys the PKK, there will be no reason for the Turkish army to be there. The statement on Qatar is also extremely tragicomic. Populist and cheap politics stuffs.



But Egypt's Muslim-Brothers demands directly related to issues of sovereignty and Turkey definitely needs to revise it. Rest are just nonsense. Turkey did NOT lose a war: TR offering Olive branch because this East-Med issue will be the scene of very shocking developments in the coming years. There is no need to fight each other because of Greek's maximalist interests.



