Egypt contracts US E-2D airborne early warning and control aircraft

مصر تتعاقد على طائرات الإنذار المبكر والتحكم المحمولة جواً من طراز E-2D الأمريكية


The Tactical Report intelligence website reported that reports from Washington indicate that Egypt is negotiating with the US Defense Security Cooperation Agency to sell up to eight E-2D airborne early warning and control aircraft.

The E-2D is the latest version of the aircraft and will replace the Egyptian Air Force's old fleet of early warning aircraft. The deal, including spare parts and training, will cost about $2.8 billion.

The aircraft will be equipped with an active AESA radar with a range of 640 km and capable of detecting tens of hundreds of air, sea and land targets and directing dozens of fighters together. The aircraft can stay in the air for more than 8 hours continuously with the ability to refuel in the air.

The US Congress will be notified of this deal by the end of this year.


https://www.tacticalreport.com/egypt-us-negotiations-for-e-2d-hawkeye-ongoing/
 
