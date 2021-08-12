What's new

Egypt contracts 8 US E-2D airborne early warning and control aircraft

مصر تتعاقد على طائرات الإنذار المبكر والتحكم المحمولة جواً من طراز E-2D الأمريكية


The Tactical Report intelligence website reported that reports from Washington indicate that Egypt is negotiating with the US Defense Security Cooperation Agency to sell up to eight E-2D airborne early warning and control aircraft.

The E-2D is the latest version of the aircraft and will replace the Egyptian Air Force's old fleet of early warning aircraft. The deal, including spare parts and training, will cost about $2.8 billion.

The aircraft will be equipped with an active AESA radar with a range of 640 km and capable of detecting tens of hundreds of air, sea and land targets and directing dozens of fighters together. The aircraft can stay in the air for more than 8 hours continuously with the ability to refuel in the air.

The US Congress will be notified of this deal by the end of this year.


https://www.tacticalreport.com/egypt-us-negotiations-for-e-2d-hawkeye-ongoing/
 
Many understandings have been reached on the method of financing deals outside aid, so this is the beginning of the deals that will be followed by a deal to buy 10 Apaches, which will also be approved, and a helicopter deal is being prepared, along with a deal for F16 development in Greece and in large numbers of 100 fighters, we are only waiting for confirmation, but we will not wait long, everything is going Fine
The key to that capability is the aircraft’s powerful UHF-band hybrid mechanical/electronically-scanned AN/APY-9 radar built by Lockheed Martin. Both friend and foe alike have touted UHF radars as an effective countermeasure to stealth technology.

Northrop Grumman and Lockheed Martin appear to have overcome the traditional limitations of UHF-band radars in the APY-9 by applying a combination of advanced electronic scanning capability together with enormous digital computing power in the form of space/time adaptive processing.
The Navy would not directly address the issue, but service officials did say the APY-9 provides a massive increase in performance over the E-2C Hawkeye 2000’s radar.

“The E-2D APY-9 radar provides a significantly enhanced airborne early warning and situational awareness capability against all air targets including threat aircraft and cruise missiles,” said Naval Air Systems Command spokesman Rob Koon in an emailed statement to USNI News.

“The modern technology of the APY-9 radar provides a substantial improvement in performance over the E-2C’s APS-145 radar whose heritage dates back to the 1970s.”

The APY-9 has a range of at least 300 nautical miles and seems to be limited only by the performance of the E-2D airframe–which normally operates at 25,000ft.
 
