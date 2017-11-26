What's new

Egypt condemns Israeli approval of new settlements in West Bank

Egypt condemns Israeli approval of new settlements in West Bank



Sun, 2020-10-18 09:21
DUBAI: Egypt called Israel’s plans to build nearly 5,000 new settlements in the West Bank as a violation of international law.
Israel’s actions “aggravate the lack of trust between relevant bodies and undermine chances of launching constructive dialogue with the Palestinian side,” Egypt’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Ahmed Hafez said in a statement.
Israeli police are also a “serious threat” to a two-state solution, the statement added.
Gulf Cooperation Council Secretary General Nayef Al-Hajjraf also deplored Israeli authorities’ earlier approval of the construction of thousands of housing units in the occupied Palestinian territories.

European powers, GCC condemn Israel settlement approvalsSaudi foreign minister stresses bringing Israel, Palestinians into talks
European powers condemn Israel’s settlement approvals
EU ministers say pushing ahead with more settlements violates international and undermines regional peace.
i'm not a fan of more settlements, but i do think that Israel has a population growth problem which may require annexation of Palestinian territory.

Palestinians are in my opinion best off when they stick to strictly peaceful demonstrating and political activities (like petitioning in western and arab cities), and combined with desalination techniques (some of which are described on this page of mine : https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/0By4ZHMBgG5oCWXdOYVduVHh4LXc?usp=sharing ), Palestinians could perhaps move their farms and jurisdictions to the East, which would not be a defeat, but rather a really really smart move.
 
