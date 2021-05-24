Egypt: Comprehensive upgrade of command and communication systems for the Egyptian Beechraft fleet



​

The Egyptian Air Force is investing in modernizing the avionics for its fleet of Beechcraft 1900C aircraft for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, which will allow the aircraft to fly in civilian airspace over Europe, Africa and southwestern Asia.The US Army Contracting Command is looking for resources capable of supporting and providing modifications to modernize a total of six Beechcraft aircraft.Egypt operates around 10 1900C / D aircraft, of which Raytheon has modified at least four of them for ISR operations.It will have to provide improvements and a new avionics suite that is expected to install threshold requirements in order for the aircraft to fly in the civilian airspace required by flight rules (ISR).As indicated in the US Army petition, new equipment for the aircraft will include VHF and HF communications radios, transceiver equipment with EHS and ADS-B: Enhanced Surveillance (EHS) and Certified Automatic Surveillance - broadcast-capable transmitters and receivers (ADS-B) capable of Meet the Executive Regulation of the European Commission (EU) 1207/2011.Other equipment includes global navigation satellite systems equipped with SBAS, such as the American Global Positioning System (GPS) or European Galileo. These indicators determine the position and speed of the aircraft around the world with a high degree of accuracy using signals transmitted from a constellation of medium-orbit satellites.It also includes traffic warning, collision avoidance and terrain awareness systems.The army announcement did not provide information on when the improvements were expected to start or complete, indicating only that the requested sources had a deadline of February 5, 2021.The original news from the American site adds some developments, including:New Autopilot: The autopilot on these aircraft is outdated, and there may be a risk of component obsolescence.New Cockpit: The glass cockpit consists of multiple electronic LCD displays that provide aircraft instrumentation and navigation information to cabin crew in an easier-to-read manner.Satellite Communications (SATCOM): Satcom is a BLOS communication system for ATC with high sound quality for HF broadcasting. ATC requires some form of BLOS communication when flying in remote areas outside of the VHF range. HF is acceptable, but SATCOM is generally preferred.Sources: