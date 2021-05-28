Egypt, Arianespace, and cooperation on satellite

May 28, 2021Reports from Cairo suggest that Arianespace CEO Stéphane Israël is expected to visit Cairo next month.His visit will include the signing of memorandums of cooperation (MoCs) and training contracts with the Egyptian government. He will also discuss deals that are currently in the making with Egyptian officials.Israël was scheduled to meet with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi during the latter’s visit to Paris earlier this month (16/5/21). However, the meeting was postponed due to conflicting schedules.Nonetheless, Israël is expected to meet with President El-Sisi during his upcoming visit to Cairo. They are scheduled to discuss the possibility of launching a communications and reconnaissance satellite produced by Egyptian company Benha Electronics (Factory 144).The satellite will be launched into a geosynchronous equatorial orbit (GEO), through a medium-lift Soyuz rocket.The launch of this satellite is crucial to the Egyptian Air Force’s (EAF) long-term plan of integrating all the radars, sensors, reconnaissance, and electronic warfare (EW) systems of various aircraft, though RISC2 (Radar Integration and Surveillance Command Center).Egypt is also expected to sign a deal with Arianespace to establish a technical facility in Alexandria. The facility would be used to train Egyptian engineers and to examine whether specific areas in Egypt could be used to launch heavy and medium-lift rockets into the thermosphere.Egypt has long been interested in acquiring the capabilities of manufacturing, or at least assembling, heavy and medium-lift rockets similar to the Soyuz rocket, as this would increase the geostrategic importance. The establishment of launch sites in Egypt would also open up a new source of revenue for the country.