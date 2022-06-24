Egypt and Turkey, politically was bad relations but economically excellent.. how about future Military relations..



Turkish weapons technologies that Egypt can obtain from Turkey to ensure superiority in the frame of current political changes in the ME :- The new Turkish air-to-air missile familyThrough the defense and military development company tübitak sage, Turkey has been able to develop advanced air-to-air missiles with ranges close to Western missiles. To get to know her:A- Bozdoğan with a range of 30+ km equipped with a thermal seekerB- Gökdoğan with a range of 120+ km, equipped with a radar seeker. It is mentioned here that the President of Turkish Industries, Ismail Demir, stated that this missile reached the level of the AIM-120D, which has a range of 160 kilometers.C- Akdoğan with a RamJet engine, the range is unknown, but speculation is that it has a range of 280 km.- ÖZGÜR's development of the F-16 equipped with the AESA GaN . radarThe Turkish Aerospace Industries Company (TAI) announced a special development for the F-16 aircraft. The director of the company says that this development is very similar to the development of the new F-16 block 70. But the difference is that this development includes only the old versions of the F-16 fighters, block-15, block-30 and block-40. This development package includes the GaN radar, developed by Aselsan, with a comprehensive development that includes avionics and weapon systems for naval, air and land operations. This package includes electronic warfare systems integrated into the hull of the fighter.(To be clear, Turkey has requested a contract for the F-16 block 70 development package for its block 50/52 development fighters. It is not known if the ÖZGÜR package includes the block 50/52)-The TF-X stealth fighter and the Hürjet . advanced training aircraft- DronesThe reputation of the Turkish Drones is well-known and everyone knows about it- Atmaca anti-ship missileThe Atmaca missile entered service this year in the Turkish Navy and is the newest anti-ship missile currently. The missile has a range of 250+ kilometers and is equipped with a radar seeker. According to the sources, this missile is better than the latest version of the Harpoon. Work is currently underway on a version dedicated to the launch from submarines and a coastal defense version of it..- TB-3 naval droneCurrently, Baykar Company is working on the Bayraktar TB-3 drone, but it is intended to work on aircraft carriers. According to the sources, the drone will not need a catapult system to make it suitable for work on the Egyptian Mistral-class aircraft carriers.- Bayraktar Kızıllelma droneAn ambitious project is being worked on, and it is a fighter drone with electronic warfare capabilities and capable of carrying out air supremacy operations. The new aselsan radar will be integrated with GaN technology on it, with the possibility of carrying 4 long-range air-to-air missiles or 2 Som-J cruise missiles or Egyptian Skalp missiles. Work is being done on a version dedicated to launch from aircraft carriers without a launch system, like the TB-3 drone..The Aksungur droneIt is a drone produced by the Turkish company TAI. It has several versions, the most important of which is the marine version. There are two versions for the navy, a version for the war of the depths and a version for the war of ships. The depth war version will be equipped with a SAR detector, optics and sensor pods that are launched from the air to the sea in order to detect submarines. The ship warfare version is the same, but by removing the sensor container pods and replacing them with two ÇAKIR missiles. The ÇAKIR missiles are the same as the Atmaca missiles, but smaller and have a range of 150 km.- HİSAR and Siper (Arrow) Air Defense SystemAfter the United States refused, since the beginning of the last decade, to sell and give Turkey the right to manufacture the MIM-104 Patriot air defense systems, Turkey began a program to manufacture its own air defense system. The program began with the Hisar family, until the Arrow family.HİSAR FAMILY1- HİSAR-A has a range of 15 km and is equipped with thermal research2- HİSAR-O has a range of 25+ km and is equipped with a thermal detector3- HİSAR-RF with a range of 40-50 km and equipped with radar or thermal researchSiper family:1- Siper block 0, with a range of 80 + km, equipped with radar research2- Siper block 1 with a range of 120+ km, equipped with a radar seekerThere is talk of Block 3 and Block 4 with ranges greater than 200 km, but there is no official announcement for now.It is important to talk here that roketsan is developing HİSAR-RF and Siper block 1 missiles in a marine version with the ability to store in a quad-pack VLS to be used on its future marine vessels. These projects are expected to be completed in 2023.- Early warning radar (EIRS)At the end of this year, Turkey will introduce a radar that many see as the most powerful in the world in its category. Aselsan developed this radar with AESA GaN technology. According to official sources, the radar range is between 500-600 kilometers. But some military analysts confirmed that this radar has an undisclosed range of 900 kilometers.- The new TAI T929 ATAK 2 helicopterIn 2023, the first model of the new Turkish helicopter will be announced, before the start of the flight test in the same year. This helicopter is a heavy helicopter like the Apache but will be equipped with new long-range optics from Aselsan and an advanced MİLDAR RADARI radar on top of the propellers similar to the modernization of the apache longbow. Until now, it is not clear whether the Ukrainian engine will be used on it or whether it will wait for the development of the Turkish TAI TS-3000 engine. It is expected to enter service in 2025 or 2026.The helicopter will be able to carry a terrifying armament package:1- Umtas block II missile with a range of 16 km.2- Crit missiles.3- It will be able to carry Sungur air-to-air missiles with a range of 16 km or Bozdoğan missile with a range of 30+ km.4- The terrifying Kuzgun-KY missile with a range of 40 km.- STR . radarThe Turkish company Aselsan announced the artillery detection and correction radar in 2020 and the first version was delivered at the end of 2021. It is a high-tech radar system that detects mortar, artillery and missile rounds by enemy elements and accurately calculates the launch and drop point. The firing point determined by the radar is instantly converted into fire support guns and aims to destroy enemy elements by firing a counter shot. The drop point is calculated by observing the shots made by the friendly units, the deviation of the required shot from the aiming point is calculated and feedback is given to the shooting units to arrange the shot.The radar is equipped with GaN technology- Kargi Kamikaze suicide droneKargi Corporation has announced the first anti-radar suicide drone with a range of 900 km. The radar is equipped with Satcom and is capable of flying for 6 hours. It will be put into service at the end of this year..- Long-range MLRSAlthough the Egyptian Land Army is one of the largest land forces regionally and has a global ranking, it lacks the weapon of long-range rocket launchers. Perhaps the best thing that Egypt possesses is the American M270 launcher with a range not exceeding 70 kilometers.. not talking about the medium-range ballistic missiles that Egypt possesses because it is a completely different issue..Turkey has very distinct missile industries after it acquired in the mid-eighties the technology of launchers from China, and since that period until now Turkey has developed its own program based on those previous experiences. The Turkish company Rocketsan had a great credit for this shift, from the products of the Turkish company, some of which were exported to other countries:It is a launcher system with a range of up to 70 km. These missiles depend on the laser guidance. In 2021, Roketsan successfully tested the missile, guided by the TB-2.System with a range of 20-120 km. These missiles rely on laser guidance or GPS.It is a missile system with a range of up to 150 km, and some news indicates that the new development of the missile will reach a range of 230+ km..The Bora is a short-range ballistic missile system developed by Roketsan. The declared range of the missile is up to 280 km. Turkey has developed the new Bora 2 with a range of 500+ kmIt is noteworthy that Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi was part of an Egyptian delegation that visited Turkey before the January revolution to see Turkish industries. And let us recall that at the Doha Military Exhibition DIMDEX 2022, an Egyptian delegation inspected the Turkish Corner of Military Industries..