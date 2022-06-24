What's new

Egypt and Turkey, politically was bad relations but economically excellent.. how about future Military relations..

1656042975072.png

Turkish weapons technologies that Egypt can obtain from Turkey to ensure superiority in the frame of current political changes in the ME :

Air warfare

1- The new Turkish air-to-air missile family

1656043294187.png


Through the defense and military development company tübitak sage, Turkey has been able to develop advanced air-to-air missiles with ranges close to Western missiles. To get to know her:

A- Bozdoğan with a range of 30+ km equipped with a thermal seeker

B- Gökdoğan with a range of 120+ km, equipped with a radar seeker. It is mentioned here that the President of Turkish Industries, Ismail Demir, stated that this missile reached the level of the AIM-120D, which has a range of 160 kilometers.

C- Akdoğan with a RamJet engine, the range is unknown, but speculation is that it has a range of 280 km.


2 - ÖZGÜR's development of the F-16 equipped with the AESA GaN . radar

1656043503182.png


The Turkish Aerospace Industries Company (TAI) announced a special development for the F-16 aircraft. The director of the company says that this development is very similar to the development of the new F-16 block 70. But the difference is that this development includes only the old versions of the F-16 fighters, block-15, block-30 and block-40. This development package includes the GaN radar, developed by Aselsan, with a comprehensive development that includes avionics and weapon systems for naval, air and land operations. This package includes electronic warfare systems integrated into the hull of the fighter.


(To be clear, Turkey has requested a contract for the F-16 block 70 development package for its block 50/52 development fighters. It is not known if the ÖZGÜR package includes the block 50/52)


3 -The TF-X stealth fighter and the Hürjet . advanced training aircraft

1656043737564.png


1656043822930.png



4- Drones

The reputation of the Turkish Drones is well-known and everyone knows about it


Navy

1- Atmaca anti-ship missile

The Atmaca missile entered service this year in the Turkish Navy and is the newest anti-ship missile currently. The missile has a range of 250+ kilometers and is equipped with a radar seeker. According to the sources, this missile is better than the latest version of the Harpoon. Work is currently underway on a version dedicated to the launch from submarines and a coastal defense version of it..

1656044264849.png


1656044291251.png



2- TB-3 naval drone

Currently, Baykar Company is working on the Bayraktar TB-3 drone, but it is intended to work on aircraft carriers. According to the sources, the drone will not need a catapult system to make it suitable for work on the Egyptian Mistral-class aircraft carriers.

1656044499220.png



3- Bayraktar Kızıllelma drone

An ambitious project is being worked on, and it is a fighter drone with electronic warfare capabilities and capable of carrying out air supremacy operations. The new aselsan radar will be integrated with GaN technology on it, with the possibility of carrying 4 long-range air-to-air missiles or 2 Som-J cruise missiles or Egyptian Skalp missiles. Work is being done on a version dedicated to launch from aircraft carriers without a launch system, like the TB-3 drone..

1656044811996.png



4- The Aksungur drone

It is a drone produced by the Turkish company TAI. It has several versions, the most important of which is the marine version. There are two versions for the navy, a version for the war of the depths and a version for the war of ships. The depth war version will be equipped with a SAR detector, optics and sensor pods that are launched from the air to the sea in order to detect submarines. The ship warfare version is the same, but by removing the sensor container pods and replacing them with two ÇAKIR missiles. The ÇAKIR missiles are the same as the Atmaca missiles, but smaller and have a range of 150 km.

1656045044842.png


1656045070928.png



Air Defense

1- HİSAR and Siper (Arrow) Air Defense System

After the United States refused, since the beginning of the last decade, to sell and give Turkey the right to manufacture the MIM-104 Patriot air defense systems, Turkey began a program to manufacture its own air defense system. The program began with the Hisar family, until the Arrow family.

HİSAR FAMILY

1- HİSAR-A has a range of 15 km and is equipped with thermal research

2- HİSAR-O has a range of 25+ km and is equipped with a thermal detector

3- HİSAR-RF with a range of 40-50 km and equipped with radar or thermal research


Siper family:

1- Siper block 0, with a range of 80 + km, equipped with radar research

2- Siper block 1 with a range of 120+ km, equipped with a radar seeker

There is talk of Block 3 and Block 4 with ranges greater than 200 km, but there is no official announcement for now.

It is important to talk here that roketsan is developing HİSAR-RF and Siper block 1 missiles in a marine version with the ability to store in a quad-pack VLS to be used on its future marine vessels. These projects are expected to be completed in 2023.

1656045419163.png



2- Early warning radar (EIRS)

At the end of this year, Turkey will introduce a radar that many see as the most powerful in the world in its category. Aselsan developed this radar with AESA GaN technology. According to official sources, the radar range is between 500-600 kilometers. But some military analysts confirmed that this radar has an undisclosed range of 900 kilometers.

1656045617933.png



Land

1 - The new TAI T929 ATAK 2 helicopter

In 2023, the first model of the new Turkish helicopter will be announced, before the start of the flight test in the same year. This helicopter is a heavy helicopter like the Apache but will be equipped with new long-range optics from Aselsan and an advanced MİLDAR RADARI radar on top of the propellers similar to the modernization of the apache longbow. Until now, it is not clear whether the Ukrainian engine will be used on it or whether it will wait for the development of the Turkish TAI TS-3000 engine. It is expected to enter service in 2025 or 2026.

The helicopter will be able to carry a terrifying armament package:

1- Umtas block II missile with a range of 16 km.
2- Crit missiles.
3- It will be able to carry Sungur air-to-air missiles with a range of 16 km or Bozdoğan missile with a range of 30+ km.
4- The terrifying Kuzgun-KY missile with a range of 40 km.

1656046072492.png



2- STR . radar

The Turkish company Aselsan announced the artillery detection and correction radar in 2020 and the first version was delivered at the end of 2021. It is a high-tech radar system that detects mortar, artillery and missile rounds by enemy elements and accurately calculates the launch and drop point. The firing point determined by the radar is instantly converted into fire support guns and aims to destroy enemy elements by firing a counter shot. The drop point is calculated by observing the shots made by the friendly units, the deviation of the required shot from the aiming point is calculated and feedback is given to the shooting units to arrange the shot.

The radar is equipped with GaN technology

1656046302413.png



3- Kargi Kamikaze suicide drone

Kargi Corporation has announced the first anti-radar suicide drone with a range of 900 km. The radar is equipped with Satcom and is capable of flying for 6 hours. It will be put into service at the end of this year..

1656046531249.png



4- Long-range MLRS

Although the Egyptian Land Army is one of the largest land forces regionally and has a global ranking, it lacks the weapon of long-range rocket launchers. Perhaps the best thing that Egypt possesses is the American M270 launcher with a range not exceeding 70 kilometers.. not talking about the medium-range ballistic missiles that Egypt possesses because it is a completely different issue..

Turkey has very distinct missile industries after it acquired in the mid-eighties the technology of launchers from China, and since that period until now Turkey has developed its own program based on those previous experiences. The Turkish company Rocketsan had a great credit for this shift, from the products of the Turkish company, some of which were exported to other countries:

TRG-230
It is a launcher system with a range of up to 70 km. These missiles depend on the laser guidance. In 2021, Roketsan successfully tested the missile, guided by the TB-2.

1656047266533.png



TRG-300
System with a range of 20-120 km. These missiles rely on laser guidance or GPS.

1656047444506.png



T-300 Kasırga
It is a missile system with a range of up to 150 km, and some news indicates that the new development of the missile will reach a range of 230+ km..

1656047711831.png



Bora system
The Bora is a short-range ballistic missile system developed by Roketsan. The declared range of the missile is up to 280 km. Turkey has developed the new Bora 2 with a range of 500+ km

1656047848184.png


It is noteworthy that Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi was part of an Egyptian delegation that visited Turkey before the January revolution to see Turkish industries. And let us recall that at the Doha Military Exhibition DIMDEX 2022, an Egyptian delegation inspected the Turkish Corner of Military Industries..

1656048214263.png


1656048299075.png
 
It is shame that they are non existant, hopefully Egypt realise that they are ripped off by their nato and russian suppliers for mostly downgraded equipmemt.
altough i think that west and russia will do all in their power to prevent closer military industries connections between two countries due strategic implication of that development.
Just imagine that Egypt decide to replace their tank fleet with Altay and that is just tip of iceberg
 
in the context of things in the ME.. The Turkish-Egyptian relations will improve soon and there will be cooperation..

Although Egypt is heading to France, Germany, South Korea and China and cooperates with the Gulf countries to come up with respectable joint projects.. it might in this new Me context head toward Turkey too..

Turkey itself cooperated with Germany, Italy, Britain, Ukraine, the US, South Korea and Spain to advance its industry..
 
in the context of things in the ME.. The Turkish-Egyptian relations will improve soon and there will be cooperation..

Although Egypt is heading to France, Germany, South Korea and China and cooperates with the Gulf countries to come up with respectable joint projects.. it might in this new Me context head toward Turkey too..

Turkey itself cooperated with Germany, Italy, Britain, Ukraine, the US, South Korea and Spain to advance its industry..
Different nature of cooperation due their NATO status and proximity to the europe but even so it took them about 3 or 4 decades to utilise it in to somewhat independant military industry research complex, who knows how long it would take time for Egypt to "repeat" same process.
All past and politics aside Turkiye is most natural partner for you to extend military cooperation in most substantial and efficient way.
 
Different nature of cooperation due their NATO status and proximity to the europe but even so it took them about 3 or 4 decades to utilise it in to somewhat independant military industry research complex, who knows how long it would take time for Egypt to "repeat" same process.
All past and politics aside Turkiye is most natural partner for you to extend military cooperation in most substantial and efficient way.
Egypt has/had the first military industry in the ME.. 60 years ago.. Turkey started 20 years ago..

You should educate yourself about this,, before commenting..

Helwan HA-300 had reached Mach 2 in the 60s tests..
1656050129872.png


Turkey can contribute now but it is not the most natural partner.. China, Russia and many others are more natural.. in this world-wide context..
 
Egypt has/had the first military industry in the ME.. 60 years ago.. Turkey started 20 years ago..

You should educate yourself about this,, before commenting..

Helwan HA-300 had reached Mach 2 in the 60s tests..
View attachment 856356

Turkey can contribute now but it is not the most natural partner.. China, Russia and many others are more natural.. in this world-wide context..
I do not deny it but can you tell me percentage of domestic components in this airplane, close to zero probably, that is the problem and that kind of attitude does not help with that fact.
 
It is shame that they are non existant, hopefully Egypt realise that they are ripped off by their nato and russian suppliers for mostly downgraded equipmemt.
altough i think that west and russia will do all in their power to prevent closer military industries connections between two countries due strategic implication of that development.
Just imagine that Egypt decide to replace their tank fleet with Altay and that is just tip of iceberg
There is no problem between our peoples. Among the Arab nations, it is the Egyptians that we find culturally closest to us. There are many historical and sociological reasons for this. Wandering the streets of Cairo as a Turk and the favor shown by the Egyptians is a bond of love to be honored. Also on modern socio-cultural basis, Egypt and Turkiye represent two powerful secular syntheses within Muslim countries. The current problems are on a daily and political basis, the common interests and cultural ties of the two countries are stronger in the big picture.

Here, Mr. @The SC presented a cross-section of the Turkish defense industry and about the benefits of potential collaborations. Of course, there is an incredible 'common' potential in the field of defense and security, but we need to continue to build mutual trust before these steps are taken. As citizens of these countries, our individual responsibility is to encourage our countries to achieve this common vision. I love Egypt and its people with all my heart and wish the best for them.
 

