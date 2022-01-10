Egypt and Saudi Arabia launch joined military drills ''TABUK 5''

Titanium100
The launch of the joint Egyptian-Saudi training activities “Tabuk-5”
The forces participating in the training include infantry and armored personnel, special forces from Thunderbolt, parachutes, and support elements from various specialized weapons.
