What's new

Egypt and Saudi Arabia launch joined military drills ''TABUK 5''

Titanium100

Titanium100

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 1, 2019
5,776
-7
4,997
Country
Denmark
Location
Denmark
The launch of the joint Egyptian-Saudi training activities “Tabuk-5”

FB_IMG_1641766471705.jpg


FB_IMG_1641766473775.jpg


FB_IMG_1641766478830.jpg


FB_IMG_1641766464978.jpg


The forces participating in the training include infantry and armored personnel, special forces from Thunderbolt, parachutes, and support elements from various specialized weapons.
 
Titanium100

Titanium100

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 1, 2019
5,776
-7
4,997
Country
Denmark
Location
Denmark
maverick1977 said:
Are these two defensive forces or have aggressive offensive strategy.
Click to expand...
They are not miscalculates meaning it is initially defensive unless absolutely forced to go on the offensive as last option resort these in Peninsula shield are very strong it is the interior heartland..

KSA
UAE
Eygpt
Kuwait
Oman
Bahrain
Qatar
Jordan
Sudan

4 mil armed forces with a potential huge recruiting pool
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom