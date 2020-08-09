Egypt and Pakistan sign agreement to enhance cyber warfare capabilities

ISLAMABAD: The Egyptian embassy in Islamabad has expressed interest in strengthening cooperation between Pakistan and Egypt in areas of cyber security, science, technology and innovation (STI), and education through the Commission on Science and Technology for Sustainable Development in the South (Comsats). Discussions about potential collaboration in these areas and matters of international importance were held during a meeting, at the Egyptian embassy, between Ambassador of Egypt to Pakistan Dr Tarek Dahroug and Comsats Executive Director Dr S. M. Junaid Zaidi, and his team, along with Egypt’s Deputy Head of Mission (DHM) Ibrahim Said Ibrahim. The ambassador was given a detailed briefing about Comsats’ operations, which are focused towards bringing peace and development in the Global South. Comsats has forged partnerships globally and launched programmes in the fields of health, education, internet services, climate change and sustainability, in line with the United Nations 2030 Global Agenda. Egypt, being one of Comsats’ founding member states, has participated and benefitted from several scientific programmes, including capacity-building events, scholarships, and scholarly exchanges. Dr Zaidi proposed the establishment of Comsats University in Egypt’s new administrative capital and offered assistance in formulating the country’s policy in technology. It was also suggested that a virtual cell to discuss policies for STI after Covid-19 could be created by the Ministry of Science and Technology and Egypt. Dr Dahroug’s response towards most proposals was positive; he was, at the end of the meeting, extended an invitation to visit Comsats University Islamabad (CUI). https://www.dawn.com/news/1572448/egypt-seeks-enhanced-cooperation-with-pakistan-in-cyber-security