Egypt and Pakistan discuss strengthening cooperation in military industries

23 March 2021The Minister of Military Production in Egypt, Muhammad Al-Morsi, discussed with the President of the Pakistan Military Industries Authority (POF), Lieutenant General Ali Amir Awan, on Tuesday, ways to enhance joint cooperation between the two parties.The two sides discussed, according to an official statement from the Egyptian Ministry of Military Production, the proposed cooperation between "Heliopolis Chemical Industries" (81 Military Factory) and the Pakistani group (POF), for the joint manufacture and transfer of manufacturing technology (anti-tank mines - all kinds of industrial explosives - primary packages of mortar bulbs). And many other fields.Morsi affirmed the steadfast historical relations between the two countries, and the aspiration to develop bilateral cooperation with Pakistan in various fields, as well as keenness to enhance coordination and consultation with those concerned on issues of common interest, chief among them the fight against terrorism and extremist ideology.The two sides reviewed the technological, manufacturing and technical capabilities of the companies and units of the ministry, which Al-Morsi stressed on their role in meeting the demands and needs of the Egyptian Armed Forces for ammunition, weapons and equipment, in addition to exploiting the surplus production capacities to manufacture various civilian products to be pumped into the market, and to contribute to the implementation of national projects in the state.He stressed that the work policy of the Ministry of Military Production is openness to cooperation with all international companies operating in various fields, in order to localize modern manufacturing technology within the military production companies.For his part, the head of the Pakistan Military Industries Authority said that his country's interest in cooperating with the Egyptian Ministry of Military Production comes within the framework of its industrial, technological, technical, research, human and infrastructure capabilities at the highest level, in addition to the accuracy and speed it enjoys in the performance of the assigned work. "To it, and its participation in the implementation of many development projects in Egypt, which represent elements that can be used in strengthening future aspects of cooperation between the two parties, especially in the field of military industrialization."Amir Awan affirmed his country's keenness to increase economic cooperation with Egypt during the next stage, pointing to the authority's interest in promoting economic, investment and trade partnership with Egyptian companies, foremost of which are military production companies.The two parties agreed to exchange visits and technical delegations, to determine the technological capabilities available to the military industrialization companies in the two countries, and to identify aspects of cooperation on the ground.Morsi invited Pakistani companies to participate in the next International Defense Exhibition (EDEX 2021) in Egypt, which will be held at the end of this year.