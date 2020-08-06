/ Register

Egypt and Greece sign maritime demarcation deal on exclusive economic zone

Discussion in 'Europe & Russia' started by Jyotish, Aug 6, 2020 at 11:11 PM.

    Jyotish

    Jyotish SENIOR MEMBER

    Egypt, Greece sign maritime demarcation deal on exclusive economic zone

    CAIRO, Aug. 6 (Xinhua) -- Egyptian and Greek foreign ministers signed here on Thursday an agreement on the demarcation of the maritime borders between the two countries and setting up an exclusive economic zone between them in the Mediterranean Sea.

    The deal allows both Egypt and Greece to maximize the use of available resources in the exclusive economic zone between them, particularly the potential oil and gas reserves, Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry said in a joint press conference with his visiting Greek counterpart Nikos Dendias.

    "All the items of the agreement comply with the rules of international law and the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea," Shoukry added.

    He continued that the agreement opens horizons for further energy cooperation between Egypt and Greece, which are both members of East Mediterranean Gas Forum.

    Shoukry stressed that the deal was reached after a series of negotiations between the two states over the past few years and it reflects "the ties of historical friendship and growing partnership between Egypt and Greece."

    For his part, Dendias described the event as "a historical day," emphasizing that the deal respects all relevant international laws as well as the maritime rights of neighboring states.

    "The deal marks a new stage for further and closer relations between Greece and Egypt," Dendias told reporters at the news conference.

    He added that the maritime demarcation deal between Greece and Egypt would contribute to the stability of the East Mediterranean region.

    http://www.xinhuanet.com/english/2020-08/07/c_139270874.htm
     
    Pan-Islamic-Pakistan

    Pan-Islamic-Pakistan ELITE MEMBER

    Big naval conflict is in the making. Bodes ill for the region.

    I think neither Greece nor Egypt can challenge Turkey here.
     
    Dante80

    Dante80 FULL MEMBER

    Moreover, Turkey issued a new gunnery exercise Navwarn for the region as a response. The bounded area is between the Islands of Rhodes and Kastellorizo.

    TURNHOS N/W : 1016/20
    MEDITERRANEAN SEA
    1. GUNNERY EXERCISE, ON 10 - 11 AUG 20 FROM 0500Z TO 1600Z IN AREA BOUNDED BY;
    36 26.11 N – 029 07.47 E
    36 28.32 N – 028 46.26 E
    36 19.56 N – 028 43.46 E
    36 08.56 N – 029 18.56 E
    36 14.52 N – 029 18.58 E
    CAUTION ADVISED.
    2. CANCEL THIS MESSAGE 111700Z AUG 20.
     
