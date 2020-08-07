Egypt and Greece sign an agreement to demarcate the maritime borders

The Egyptian and Greek Foreign Ministers at the moment of signing August 6, 2020 On Thursday, Egypt and Greece signed an agreement to demarcate the maritime borders between the two countries, in a move aimed at coordinating efforts to benefit from the resources of the eastern Mediterranean region. The Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that Minister Sameh Shoukry had received his Greek counterpart Nikos Dendias in Cairo, to discuss ways of strengthening bilateral relations and coordination on issues of common concern. After the meeting, the two ministers signed the agreement, which comes amid tensions in the eastern Mediterranean region, due to the illegal Turkish moves to explore for energy resources. In a press conference after the signing, Shoukry said that the agreement "allows Egypt and Greece to move forward in maximizing the utilization of the wealth available in each other's exclusive economic zone, especially promising oil and gas reserves." And "the agreement opens new horizons for more regional cooperation in the energy field in light of the two countries' membership in the Eastern Mediterranean Gas Forum," according to Shukri, who said that the relationship with Greece is "old and very important for Egypt." He added: "We signed with Greece the agreement to designate the exclusive economic zone in accordance with the law of international seas. We will go forward with it in investing promising gas reserves in the Mediterranean." Shoukry explained that "the relationship between Egypt and Greece was a major factor in maintaining security and stability in the Eastern Mediterranean, and facing irresponsible policies to support terrorism, in addition to deviating from the foundations of international law." On the other hand, the Greek foreign minister said that "there is complete and continuous communication between the two countries at the highest levels." And Dendias considered that the agreement signed late last year between Turkey and the Tripoli government to demarcate the maritime borders "is not legal." He added, "We will face all challenges in the region in cooperation with Egypt." https://www.skynewsarabia.com/world/1367015-مصر-واليونان-توقعان-اتفاقا-لترسيم-الحدود-البحرية