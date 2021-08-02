Egypt, Algeria FMs Stress Strong Cooperation Ties Between Two Countries

1 AUGUST 2021Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry and his Algerian counterpart Ramtane Lamamra have underlined strong deeply-rooted cooperation ties between Egypt and Algeria in different domains.The ministers' remarks came at a press conference held on Saturday following their talks in Cairo, where Lamamra is on his first visit to Egypt.They also underscored good coordination between the two countries on issues of common interest.Shoukry said the talks touched upon means to cement ties and a number of regional and international issues of mutual concern.Both sides agreed on continuing consultations to help bring peace and stability in the Arab and African regions.Lamamra said he conveys a message from Algeria's President Abdelmadjid Tebboune to President Abdel Fattah El Sisi on strengthening cooperation between both countries in different domains.The message also focuses on need to enhance historic ties between Egypt and Algeria, Lamamra reiterated, lauding Cairo's ongoing support for Algiers.On his visit to Ethiopia and Sudan and the issue of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), Lamamra said the dam crisis is at a critical stage, noting that Algeria thinks it would be better to reach an agreement satisfactory to Egypt, Sudan and Ethiopia to serve and protect the rights of their peoples.He pointed out that Algeria is keen on taking part in settling this crisis and other issues in the region.