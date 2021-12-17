Egypt acquires 23 German IRIS-T SL GBAD

Shortly before the end of office, the old federal government approved still sensitive arms exports - Latest Page News The Bundestag only found out on The day of the change of government: Shortly before the end of its office, the Merkel government approved arms exports to a country that has been criticized for human rights violations. The old federal government under Chancellor Angela Merkel approved two...

The old federal government under Chancellor Angela Merkel approved two sensitive arms exports to Egypt shortly before the change of government. This emerges from a letter from the then Minister of Economic Affairs Peter Altmaier (CDU) to Bundestag President Bärbel Bas (SPD), which is available to the German Press Agency. First the "Spiegel" reported about it.The letter is dated December 7th, the day before the swearing-in of the new cabinet and the handover of Merkel to Olaf Scholz (SPD) in the Chancellery.In the letter, Altmaier informs about a total of three arms exports that the Federal Security Council has approved:- Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems is allowed to deliver three MEKO A-200 EN frigates to Egypt.- The Baden-Württemberg company Diehl Defense has been approved to deliver 16 air defense systems of the type IRIS-T SLS / SLX to Egypt..The Egyptian IRIS-T SL GBAD Contract is likely to be as follows:- 10 IRIS-T SLX Long Range GBAD- 7 IRIS-T SLM GBAD Medium Range- 6 IRIS-T SLS GBAD Short RangeGerman class advanced air defense with different ranges and heights, consisting of 23 batteries of IRS-T variants..IRIS-T SLS: Short range12 km and 8 km altitudeIRIS-T SLM: Medium range 40 km, altitude 20 kmIRIS-T SLX: version: Long range 80 km and 30 km altitude