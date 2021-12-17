What's new

Egypt acquires 23 German IRIS-T SL GBAD

The old federal government under Chancellor Angela Merkel approved two sensitive arms exports to Egypt shortly before the change of government. This emerges from a letter from the then Minister of Economic Affairs Peter Altmaier (CDU) to Bundestag President Bärbel Bas (SPD), which is available to the German Press Agency. First the "Spiegel" reported about it.

The letter is dated December 7th, the day before the swearing-in of the new cabinet and the handover of Merkel to Olaf Scholz (SPD) in the Chancellery.

In the letter, Altmaier informs about a total of three arms exports that the Federal Security Council has approved:

- Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems is allowed to deliver three MEKO A-200 EN frigates to Egypt.

- The Baden-Württemberg company Diehl Defense has been approved to deliver 16 air defense systems of the type IRIS-T SLS / SLX to Egypt..

The Egyptian IRIS-T SL GBAD Contract is likely to be as follows:

- 10 IRIS-T SLX Long Range GBAD
- 7 IRIS-T SLM GBAD Medium Range
- 6 IRIS-T SLS GBAD Short Range

German class advanced air defense with different ranges and heights, consisting of 23 batteries of IRS-T variants..

IRIS-T SLS: Short range12 km and 8 km altitude
IRIS-T SLM: Medium range 40 km, altitude 20 km
IRIS-T SLX: version: Long range 80 km and 30 km altitude

Thus, Egypt became the first customer of IRIS-T systems. It is a very smart move from the Egyptian army because the system has a very serious development potential.
 
@SQ8 Diehl's rep at IDEAS 2018 told me they were also marketing a long-range SAM to Pak. I honestly didn't understand what he meant by "long-range" as I thought that the IRIS-T SL-series was strictly SHORAD. Figured it was a misspeak. Well, it turns out, there's an IRIS-T SLX. So, the PAF's next-gen IADS work just might be very interesting after all (@kursed). Well done to Egypt for securing it as well.
 
