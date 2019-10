Egypt Acknowledges The Vision And Leadership Of PM Khan, Is Keen To Invest $1bn In Pakistan

Appreciating the leadership qualities of PM Khan, Business community said that Egypt fully recognizes the vision and governance of PM Khan.

The delegation is also interested to invest $1 billion over next year in the energy sector as well as in the PM’s housing scheme ‘Naya Pakistan’.

Egyptian company has shown a keen interest to invest $500 million in the energy sector of Pakistan.

