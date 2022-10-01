What's new

Efforts underway to repatriate war criminals, Bangabandhu's killers: PM Hasina

BSS
01 Oct 2022, 09:27
Update : 01 Oct 2022, 09:29

image-85575-1664594916.jpg

DHAKA, Oct 1, 2022 (BSS) - Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has said war criminals and death row fugitive convicts in Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman killing case, who are currently staying in the USA, would be given due punishment after bringing them back to the country.

"We are holding talks with the USA time and again on repatriating the war criminals and Bangabandhu's killers to Bangladesh,” she said.

The prime minister said these in a view exchange meeting with the leaders and activists of the US chapter of Awami League and its front and associate bodies and Bangladeshi expatriates at a hotel in Washington DC on Friday.

PM’s Deputy Press Secretary KM Shakhawat Moon briefed the newsmen after the meeting.

The premier said the country (USA) is talking about the human rights, despite the fact that they have given shelters to the killers, who assassinated the then President and Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman along with most of his family members on August 15, 1975.

The killers even did not spare the children including a four year child and women, she said.

The military dictator and founder of the BNP Ziaur Rahman introduced the politics of killings, forced disappearances and corruption, nepotism and culture of impunity in the country, she added.

Sheikh Hasina, also President of the Awami League, reiterated her call to raise voice against the anti-state propaganda and the people engaged in the misdeeds alongside working for brightening the country's image abroad.

The prime minister said the construction of the Padma Bridge was a great challenge for Bangladesh as there was a deep-rooted conspiracy and propaganda against it.

"Unfortunately, prominent personalities of Bangladesh were behind the conspiracy. But, we have finally built the Padma Bridge with our own finance facing all the challenges," she said.

The regional and local connectivity will increase as the construction of the Padma Bridge was completed, she said.

The premier said her government has been working relentlessly for the country's progress and prosperity and Bangladesh has already attained the status of middle income country.

She once again vowed to build a Sonar Bangla free from hunger, poverty and all forms of exploitations as envisioned by the Father of the Nation.

The prime minister asked the expats to present all these things to the US politicians when they came to Bangladesh diaspora for seeking vote during polls.

