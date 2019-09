An Islamist is a Muslim who uses Islam as a political weapon, uses Islam as a political tool. For example whatever he does and beliefs in politics is Islam. Anybody who opposes him is the enemy of Allah almighty.



A normal Muslim is somebody who practises Islam but becomes a politician in order to serve the people. He talks about islam but does not use Islam as a political weapon. He will call for Muslim unity etc but will not hide behind Islam.



Reading Christian crusaders history is important to understand this type of Islamist ideology. The christian crusaders thought they can never loose as the army of cross, the army of christ is pure and can never loose, so they killed and looted but named it for the sake of christ. Any christian who opposed them was labelled as a blasphamer because he spoke against the army of the cross.



Islamist are something similar. Iraq jihad, Syria Jihad, Libya Jihad, Pakistan jihad all for islam even though they caused billions of dollars damages, killed 1000s of Muslims who they claim they want to protect, they will not stop because according to their ideology they can never loose as they are fighting for Islam.



At the moment they are encouraging Pakistan army to invade Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria, Palestine in order to liberate them from the occupiers. Also invade India in order to liberate Kashmir. In their patwari mindset they think we cannot loose because we are fighting for Islam.



I always wonder why whenever the USA wants to defeat a Muslim country or wants to destroy their army, the islamist also want the same thing.

Click to expand...