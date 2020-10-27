Effigy of the French president beheaded (warning!)

What's new

truthfollower

truthfollower

Jamia Hafsa, Islamabad

Even more disturbing is that an effigy of the French president is being beheaded by a teacher in front of children at Jamia Hafsa, a madrassa for girls run by ISIS-supporting hardliners in Islamabad.These kids are being brainwashed with a twisted ideology.
Screenshot 2020-11-01 173137.png


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1322241738023600129

how these things are still allowed in Pakistan?

looks like we want to join FATF black list
 
xyxmt

Cliftonite said:
Yes you can.

If it is incitement to murder, you can and should.
and what is the french action, incitement to love and peace. French govt knew very well what kind of reaction they will get. Now dont give me two bads don't make it right because there is no on/off switch that we can turn off to stop people from reacting.
 
xyxmt

Maarkhoor said:
Gen. Musharraf should have given this Mullah Burqa freedom from life long back, he did very big mistake.
what French action did is gave Government seal of approval to zealots on the name of freedom of speech. Now they cannot say our zealots are better than your zealots.
 
YeBeWarned

YeBeWarned

we should've raised these two places of extremism to the ground back in 2007, the only reason i hate Mushy for to let the Mullah and his close followers live ..
 
INS_Vikramaditya

INS_Vikramaditya

xyxmt said:
you cant suppress people's voices, freedom of speech for all
This is an incitement of murder, not fos or foe. You want to beat them at their own game then make and circulate stupid cartoons of Macron or other French national icons. That falls under fos not whatever this is.
 
