Effigy of the French president beheaded (warning!)

truthfollower
FULL MEMBER
- Mar 8, 2019
- 928
- -4
- Country
-
- Location
-
Jamia Hafsa, Islamabad
Even more disturbing is that an effigy of the French president is being beheaded by a teacher in front of children at Jamia Hafsa, a madrassa for girls run by ISIS-supporting hardliners in Islamabad.These kids are being brainwashed with a twisted ideology.
how these things are still allowed in Pakistan?
looks like we want to join FATF black list
Even more disturbing is that an effigy of the French president is being beheaded by a teacher in front of children at Jamia Hafsa, a madrassa for girls run by ISIS-supporting hardliners in Islamabad.These kids are being brainwashed with a twisted ideology.
how these things are still allowed in Pakistan?
looks like we want to join FATF black list
Last edited: