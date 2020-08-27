Effectiveness of Pakistan Army Casualty Control Program

airmarshal said: Every time I see cadualties, I see a soft skin vehicle being hit. This means we either lack budget or proper management of assets. I think its the former. We dont have budget to buy high tech armored vehicles. The army personnel are hit in approximtely same geogrpahical area. So it must be definitely known these areas are terrorist infested. If this is the case, then need allocation of budget to get the armored vehicles. Turkey has been making some very good MRAPs. But we have China always on our side. So why not buy them on prioirty basis? Click to expand...

Its our lack of will in finding solutions .a local welders can add better armour if they not want to break the love of hilux.i watched many army tv programs .news reports etc etc i hardly saw not more than 2 percent apc in any tv program or news report or news after terror attack .it may be a budget issue but there are many other factors which definitely army is ignoring.seems standard proceeding procedures are ignored or they are just crap.apcs in bases have no benefits if they are not deployed in the field.. After watching azeri drone attack vedios u can say its time to apply covid rule in the field.as far the soilders as much they survive.some light weight protection we definitely need for the guys