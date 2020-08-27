What's new

Effectiveness of Pakistan Army Casualty Control Program

Its time Now
Defence experts need to revise soilder casualty control program
Regardless of becoming the part of blame game.its time now to find the answers for each casualty. Need of solution with assessments ,is the need of time. FACT! Pak Army casualty ratio is now ,too high.our soilders need THE equipment and protective gear . We need to learn a lot from old school I E D blasts to recent clashes between Azerbaijan and Armenia .we still have 100% satisfaction on Toyota hilux.but no confidence on Hit vehicles. Fencing on street roads rather than building second wall behind the boundary wall.its time to revise everything .its time to public all casualty control reports of last ten years from Army programs.what experts find and what type of solution they suggest. Complete followup is required.
 
Every time I see cadualties, I see a soft skin vehicle being hit. This means we either lack budget or proper management of assets. I think its the former. We dont have budget to buy high tech armored vehicles. The army personnel are hit in approximtely same geogrpahical area. So it must be definitely known these areas are terrorist infested. If this is the case, then need allocation of budget to get the armored vehicles. Turkey has been making some very good MRAPs. But we have China always on our side. So why not buy them on prioirty basis?
 
Every time I see cadualties, I see a soft skin vehicle being hit. This means we either lack budget or proper management of assets. I think its the former. We dont have budget to buy high tech armored vehicles. The army personnel are hit in approximtely same geogrpahical area. So it must be definitely known these areas are terrorist infested. If this is the case, then need allocation of budget to get the armored vehicles. Turkey has been making some very good MRAPs. But we have China always on our side. So why not buy them on prioirty basis?
Its our lack of will in finding solutions .a local welders can add better armour if they not want to break the love of hilux.i watched many army tv programs .news reports etc etc i hardly saw not more than 2 percent apc in any tv program or news report or news after terror attack .it may be a budget issue but there are many other factors which definitely army is ignoring.seems standard proceeding procedures are ignored or they are just crap
.apcs in bases have no benefits if they are not deployed in the field.. After watching azeri drone attack vedios u can say its time to apply covid rule in the field.as far the soilders as much they survive.some light weight protection we definitely need for the guys
 
