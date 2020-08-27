Effectiveness of Pakistan Army Casualty Control Program

313baberali
FULL MEMBER
- Sep 15, 2015
- 552
- 1
- Country
-
- Location
-
Its time Now
Defence experts need to revise soilder casualty control program
Regardless of becoming the part of blame game.its time now to find the answers for each casualty. Need of solution with assessments ,is the need of time. FACT! Pak Army casualty ratio is now ,too high.our soilders need THE equipment and protective gear . We need to learn a lot from old school I E D blasts to recent clashes between Azerbaijan and Armenia .we still have 100% satisfaction on Toyota hilux.but no confidence on Hit vehicles. Fencing on street roads rather than building second wall behind the boundary wall.its time to revise everything .its time to public all casualty control reports of last ten years from Army programs.what experts find and what type of solution they suggest. Complete followup is required.
Defence experts need to revise soilder casualty control program
Regardless of becoming the part of blame game.its time now to find the answers for each casualty. Need of solution with assessments ,is the need of time. FACT! Pak Army casualty ratio is now ,too high.our soilders need THE equipment and protective gear . We need to learn a lot from old school I E D blasts to recent clashes between Azerbaijan and Armenia .we still have 100% satisfaction on Toyota hilux.but no confidence on Hit vehicles. Fencing on street roads rather than building second wall behind the boundary wall.its time to revise everything .its time to public all casualty control reports of last ten years from Army programs.what experts find and what type of solution they suggest. Complete followup is required.