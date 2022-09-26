What's new

Edward Snowden has obtained Russian citizenship after residing in Russia for 9 years as a refugee.

Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen

Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen

ELITE MEMBER
Oct 15, 2017
24,724
-55
11,931
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1574430127559163904






@White and Green with M/S @F-22Raptor @Oldman1 @UKBengali @gambit @Ich @jamahir @jamal18 @Hack-Hook @Vergennes @Song Hong @Ali_Baba @bobo6661 @KAL-EL @thetutle @925boy @FuturePAF @mazeto @CAPRICORN-88 @sammuel @Wood @nang2 @Messerschmitt @mmr @Philip the Arab @Apollon @Philip the Arab @Hassan Al-Somal @Viet @Get Ya Wig Split @A.P. Richelieu @letsrock @PakFactor @RescueRanger @ZeGerman @zartosht @Paul2 @Corax @mike2000 is back @Broccoli @oberschlesier @MeFishToo @Gomig-21 @Foinikas @aziqbal @libertad @Akritas @aviator_fan @Beny Karachun @Beast @dbc @Hamartia Antidote @beijingwalker @MH.Yang @nahtanbob @Primus @Sifar zero @RoadAmerica @khansaheeb @Zarvan @Reashot Xigwin @1ndy @Battlion25 @dBSPL @PakAlp
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
Russia announces foreigners who serve in Russian army can obtain Russian citizenship after 12 months
2 3 4
Replies
55
Views
1K
jhungary
jhungary
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
Residents of Melitopol who receive Russian citizenship can join the Russian army
Replies
0
Views
285
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
Africans support Russia against Anglo backed Ukraine to seek revenge for 100 years of Anglo bullying, imperialism, colonialism
Replies
0
Views
99
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
After bullying by Anglos, Russia joins the Axis of Resistance which opposes Anglo hegemony
Replies
0
Views
87
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
UK mobilizes nuclear weapons in preparation for possible war with Russia
Replies
0
Views
140
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom