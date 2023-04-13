What's new

Educationist Dr Ajmal Sawand killed in tribal feud

SUKKUR: Prominent educationist Dr Ajmal Sawand, associated with the Institute of Business Administration (IBA), was gunned down over tribal feud in upper Sindh region, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to details, Dr Mohammad Ajmal Sawand was going back from his village in Kandhkot to Sukkur when shooters suspected to be from the Sundrani clan opened fire at his car in the Shalo area, killing him on the spot.

The prominent educationist had come back from France with a PhD in Artificial Intelligence (AI) to serve his people.

In a statement, Kandhkot police said that two groups of Sundrani and Sawand clans were at loggerheads since 2022 due to a clash, which have claimed lives of as many as seven people.

Talking to ARY News, SSP Kashmore Irfan Samo said that Dr Ajmal Sawand sustained 11 gunshot wounds during the ‘indiscriminate and savage’ attack.

The SSP claimed that following the killing, raids were carried out against the dacoits of riverine forest to the village of Sundranis. However, he said, all the suspects have escaped from the area with their families after the incident.

The professor, a student of Cadet College Larkana, obtained Bachelor of Engineering degree in Software Engineering from Mehran University of Engineering and Technology, Jamshoro, in 2006.

He later acquired the postgraduate qualification from Jean Monnet University, Saint Etienne, France, in Computer Science in 2011 followed by his PhD from Paris Descartes University in 2015.
Please avoid racism and post constructive solutions to tribal conflicts
 

