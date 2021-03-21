Ahmad Sajjad Paracha
Hey folks,
So as recent budget has been passed. I was thinking of discussion regarding budget fixed for education and how it's allocated and comparison with other countries espacially our regional countries. Also if could compare the budget allocation of last 5 years,we can see if any improvement is made or not. Education is the most important sector in any country yet it is ignored and if we keep on ignoring our education system and how government is actually utilising the budget since last few years(sadly much is unutilised)we can not expect our nation to progress. So i'll encourage all of my fellow members to participate in this discussion and also provide sources for confirmation of statistics. I'll be sharing info too some of which is quite alarming too.
Infographic: How Much Do Countries Spend on Education?
This chart shows the education spending as a share of gross domestic product in selected countries in 2017.
www.statista.com
(Not) Spending on education: More than 50% budget unutilised | The Express Tribune
Sindh tops charts with almost 67 per cent of budget unspent.
tribune.com.pk