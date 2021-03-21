Education spending

You could allocate all of your budget to education dept. But without creating demand for the professionals it would still be a waste of resources. The collective pakistani social fabric is quite toxic when it comes to empirical sciences as from the child hood a common Pakistani kid is programmed into becoming a bao ,clerk/csp or a puls vala for the simple reason coz these guys hold a danda with unbridled state power at their disposal from a very young age.





The solution would be to scrap the direct induction of any tom dick and harry into civil service and instead reserve the prime provincial and federal bureaucratic slots strictly for the phd's/ professionals on contract basis.





In other words only the master and not the jack gets to hold the danda .This way we could not only put the civil service back on track but could also effectively build a scientific temper among the Pakistanis . Puttar science parh vda afsar lgy ga and not putar m.a angraizi kr k maqaably da imtihaan pass kr ty saaray mulk da bhatta ba dy ----------





Besides finding no direct access to gazetted civilian posts the faujis would also gonna stick to their profession so no more complaints of "encroachment" from the serving lot of clerks.





However while we the people discuss about the plans of how to make our nation great again the plot gets thicker . What if iam a politician, beaurucrat , general, fuedal or an industrialist and my kid is too dumb to even read basic science so dumb that he could even ruin an establish business but the law says only a professional with so and so years of experience what to do then? Well lets just stick to the bps 22 clerks supervising the professionals and keep asking imf and others payan 500 ropay dia j kharcha nae poora horia