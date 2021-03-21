What's new

Education spending

Ahmad Sajjad Paracha

Ahmad Sajjad Paracha

FULL MEMBER
Jul 21, 2014
438
-1
326
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Hey folks,
So as recent budget has been passed. I was thinking of discussion regarding budget fixed for education and how it's allocated and comparison with other countries espacially our regional countries. Also if could compare the budget allocation of last 5 years,we can see if any improvement is made or not. Education is the most important sector in any country yet it is ignored and if we keep on ignoring our education system and how government is actually utilising the budget since last few years(sadly much is unutilised)we can not expect our nation to progress. So i'll encourage all of my fellow members to participate in this discussion and also provide sources for confirmation of statistics. I'll be sharing info too some of which is quite alarming too.
www.statista.com

Infographic: How Much Do Countries Spend on Education?

This chart shows the education spending as a share of gross domestic product in selected countries in 2017.
www.statista.com www.statista.com
tribune.com.pk

(Not) Spending on education: More than 50% budget unutilised | The Express Tribune

Sindh tops charts with almost 67 per cent of budget unspent.
tribune.com.pk tribune.com.pk
@@Indus Pakistan @Indus Priest King @Pan-Islamic-Pakistan @war&peace @Saif al-Arab@HannibalBarca @Ahmad Sajjad Paracha @Ahmet Pasha @iqbal Ali @newb3e @AfrazulMandal @Zuraib Qasit Khan Deccani @Luffy 500 @M.R.9 @Kambojaric @Army research @Champion_Usmani @Clutch@Areesh @Zibago@django @Horus @Mentee @maximuswarrior @Imran Khan @Reichsmarschall@Talwar e Pakistan @ThanatosI @Windjammer @RiazHaq @WebMaster @TMA @DESERT FIGHTER@Desert Fox @waz@Mugwop @Albatross @RealNapster @Dalit @Ocean @Starlord @hussain0216@AZADPAKISTAN2009 @Azadkashmir @Taimoor Khan @Cobra Arbok
 
Dalit

Dalit

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 16, 2012
13,326
-17
24,361
Country
Pakistan
Location
Netherlands
I would argue that along with defence education deserves the largest slice of spending. We spend far too little on education. The budget for education is shambolic. If Pakistan wants to become a knowledge based economy which it should, it must invest heavily in quality education.
 
Mentee

Mentee

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 3, 2016
8,914
1
21,198
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
You could allocate all of your budget to education dept. But without creating demand for the professionals it would still be a waste of resources. The collective pakistani social fabric is quite toxic when it comes to empirical sciences as from the child hood a common Pakistani kid is programmed into becoming a bao ,clerk/csp or a puls vala for the simple reason coz these guys hold a danda with unbridled state power at their disposal from a very young age.


The solution would be to scrap the direct induction of any tom dick and harry into civil service and instead reserve the prime provincial and federal bureaucratic slots strictly for the phd's/ professionals on contract basis.


In other words only the master and not the jack gets to hold the danda .This way we could not only put the civil service back on track but could also effectively build a scientific temper among the Pakistanis . Puttar science parh vda afsar lgy ga and not putar m.a angraizi kr k maqaably da imtihaan pass kr ty saaray mulk da bhatta ba dy ----------


Besides finding no direct access to gazetted civilian posts the faujis would also gonna stick to their profession so no more complaints of "encroachment" from the serving lot of clerks.


However while we the people discuss about the plans of how to make our nation great again the plot gets thicker . What if iam a politician, beaurucrat , general, fuedal or an industrialist and my kid is too dumb to even read basic science so dumb that he could even ruin an establish business but the law says only a professional with so and so years of experience what to do then? Well lets just stick to the bps 22 clerks supervising the professionals and keep asking imf and others payan 500 ropay dia j kharcha nae poora horia
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 1, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

SpaceMan18
Four education imperatives for a developed Bangladesh
Replies
0
Views
227
SpaceMan18
SpaceMan18
ghazi52
WAPDA SPENDING RS.100 BILLION IN PROJECT AREAS
Replies
1
Views
128
ghazi52
ghazi52
beijingwalker
China spends more to boost vocational education
Replies
0
Views
347
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
F-22Raptor
US to spend $110 billion in technology for basic research to counter China
Replies
9
Views
351
Hakikat ve Hikmet
Hakikat ve Hikmet
beijingwalker
China 'closing in fast' Biden warns Congress in speech urging trillions in spending
Replies
3
Views
282
Ahmet Pasha
Ahmet Pasha

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom