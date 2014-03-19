Education: PTI’s plan exposed

We're essentially entering an era of Zia Revamped. The education system is already destroyed as it is. Our curriculums are outdated and nonstandard, examination boards not considered credible to the extent that to get admission on their basis abroad, in top universities, you would need to show summed scores of more than 90 to 95 percent. The curriculums for our national language, Urdu, is horrible. So many English words are given a pass-through in the language writing while we have Urdu words for them, the topics are seriously boring and old such as writing letters, which you learn in the first level of any language, and there is no proper engagement over the language and its ambient importance. In Sciences, Pakistan already seriously, seriously lacks behind. The last thing we need is the curriculum taking away more of its time.