Editorial: Complete compliance on FATF's plan will bring multiple economic benefits for Pakistan

I agree with this Dawn piece. Establishment and their useless puppets in shape of PTI must realise there will never be economy growth without taking care of terrorism. Time to get rid of them no matter if they attack across the border or at home. Time to settle IoK issue with India and Durrand line with Afghanistan.



No foreign investors is going to setup business in ex-FATA when even locals run away. Forgot about prosperity without security.



Considering Pakistani state have to fight terrorists from Sindhi, balocha, pashtun and muhajir background. That leaves just punjab. India can just continue to fund these terrorists or make a deal with Pakistan for mutual peace. IoK is worthless piece of land for Pakistan and its people are known traitors to ideology of Pakistan since days of Abdullah Sheikh.



Pakistan can only keep all these different ethnic together with economic prosperity.