Edhi, the man, the idea

Edhi, the man, the idea

KARACHI: He created a charitable empire out of nothing, masterminding Pakistan's largest welfare organisation. Today, Abdul Sattar Edhi is revered by many as a national hero.

Content with just two sets of clothes, he sleeps in a windowless room of white tiles adjoining the office of his charitable foundation. Sparsely equipped: it has just one bed, a sink and a hotplate.



Abdul Sattar Edhi waves as he journeys to his office in Karachi. – AFP






A motorcyclist (R) pays his respects to Abdul Sattar Edhi (2nd L), as he travels to his office in Karachi. – AFP



Abdul Sattar Edhi speaks with his wife Bilquis Edhi in his office in Karachi. – AFP



An orphaned child pays her respects to Bilquis Edhi(R) at her charity office in Karachi. – AFP



Abdul Sattar Edhi sits in his office. – AFP



Faisal Edhi speaks on the telephone in his office Karachi.
 
Abdul Sattar Edhi sits with his wife Bilquis Edhi outside his office in Karachi. – AFP



Abdul Sattar Edhi(2nd L) is assisted by staff as he arrives at his office in Karachi.

Edhi, the public's obstinately humble hero




Edhi sits on a wheelchair as he offers funeral prayers for unclaimed heatwave victims

KARACHI: He created a charitable empire out of nothing, masterminding Pakistan's largest welfare organisation. Today Abdul Sattar Edhi is revered by many as a national hero.

Content with just two sets of clothes, he sleeps in a windowless room of white tiles adjoining the office of his charitable foundation. Sparsely equipped: it has just one bed, a sink and a hotplate.

"He never established a home for his own children," says his wife Bilquis, who manages the foundation's homes for women and children.

What he has established is something of a safety net for Pakistan's poor and destitute, mobilising the nation to donate and help take action ─ filling a gap left by the lack of a welfare state.

"Mr Edhi sits here, waiting for your donations," sputters the speaker of an Edhi ambulance parked in an affluent neighbourhood of Karachi, the port megalopolis of glaring inequalities.

Passers-by deposit alms or pay their respects to the frail old man, whose white beard and worn karakul ─ a triangular cap ─ are known throughout the country and beyond.

Edhi has been nominated several times for the Nobel Peace Prize, and appears on the list again this year ─ put there by Malala Yousufzai, Pakistan's teenage Nobel laureate.

New nation, new hope

Edhi, born to a family of Muslim traders in Gujarat in British India, arrived in Pakistan after its bloody creation in 1947.

"He thought that this new Muslim nation would be a social welfare state," says his son Faisal. But, when they got to Pakistan, he found "it was the exact opposite".

The state's failure to help his struggling family care for his mother ─ paralysed and suffering from mental health issues ─ was his painful and decisive turning point towards philanthropy.

In the sticky streets in the heart of Karachi, Edhi, full of idealism and hope, opened his first clinic in 1951.

"Social welfare was my vocation, I had to free it," he says in his autobiography, "A Mirror To The Blind".

Motivated by a spiritual quest for justice, over the years Edhi and his team have created maternity wards, morgues, orphanages, shelters, and homes for the elderly ─ all aimed at helping those in society who cannot help themselves.

The most prominent symbols of the foundation ─ its 1,500 ambulances ─ are deployed with unusual efficiency to the scene of terrorist attacks that tear through the country with devastating regularity.

But its ethos of humanitarianism transcending religious and ethnic lines while empowering the people, has made it the target of many ferocious smear campaigns. Hardliners have branded him an infidel and his work un-Islamic.

Edhi's response has been hard work and an obstinate asceticism, a bid to leave his enemies with no ammunition.

His work so conquered the esteem of the public that armed groups and bandits were known to spare his ambulances.

The annual budget of Rs1.5 billion, mainly from donations by middle- and working-class Pakistanis, continues to grow, according to Faisal, despite criticism from fundamentalist groups eager to snatch such support for themselves.

Mother Bilquis

Abandoned children and the elderly, battered women, the disabled, drug addicts; Edhi's foundation now houses some 5,700 people in 17 shelters across the country. It employs around 3,000 people, many of whom were former residents.

The project Bilquis Edhi is most proud of is the baby cradles adoption service.

In the early days of his work, as Edhi cruised the streets in his ambulance, he was made desperate by the number of infant corpses he came across, many believed abandoned.

Now the foundation has before each centre a large cradle bearing the inscription: "Do not kill innocent babies, leave them in our cradle."

Bilquis proudly displays photos of now-grown women once abandoned but who are now graduates of prestigious universities.

Several thousand children ─ the vast majority of them girls ─ left in the cradles over the last four decades have been housed by Edhi centres and adopted, she says.

Without Edhi, "I would have had no life," says Seher, 16, who grew up in the foundation's decrepit headquarters.

"Bilquis and Edhi are there for us round the clock," smiles the girl.

She cares for younger children ─ including the small daughter of a thief jailed for the burglary of the foundation in 2014, a crime which caused an uproar in Pakistan.

Now frail and weak, Edhi says he is unable to manage his kingdom. He appointed his son Faisal as managing trustee in early 2016.

"I have done a lot of work. I am satisfied with my life," he sighs.

"He is my hero," says Faisal, adding that stepping into his father's humble but mighty shoes is a "great responsibility".

"We still have so much to do."
 
Proud to see such people who just give there life to Pakistan and never complained.
Edhi,AdeebRizvi,DrShah,QadeerKhan,AnsarBarni
 
Have no words for this man. Selfless, devoted, honest, I mean just one of the best person of the time in Pakistan. Massive respect! Bow down. :yes4:
 
The richest poor man




For over 60 years, Abdul Sattar Edhi has shown us the power of one individual’s unwavering commitment and sincerity to the cause of humanity. As I write this, it pains me to say that Edhi has been robbed of just that.

When we first decided to conduct an interview of Edhi, we were too busy trying to coordinate the ‘perfect’ interview of arguably one of greatest living humanitarians in the world. We wanted everything to be perfect, down to the setting, the lighting and even the conversation. When we finally met him, everything was thrown out of the window.

A frail Edhi walked out of his room and sat down on the only sofa in the tiny room from where he operates his charity empire. It didn’t take long for us to realise that his story could not be told in a 30-minute interview. “I want to go now,” he said, looking at me dead in the eye before lowering his gaze towards the ground. The cameras rolled and so did we.


Maya Angelou famously said, “I’ve learned that people will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel.” Such will be the legacy of Abdul Sattar Edhi. His story will only live among the people; long after he has left us.
 
"No religon is higher than humanity," says Abdul Sattar Edhi, Pakistani philanthropist who has dedicated his life to Pakistanis. He was nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize in 2012.


 
‘It is as if he never left’: After Edhi, Bilquis carries forward his mission of mercy............ on his first death anniversary


KARACHI: Abdul Sattar Edhi was in a helicopter on the way to Ghotki where hundreds had died in a horrific train crash in 2005, when he received a phone call about the death of his beloved grandson Bilal.

“Do not wait for me in proceeding with Bilal’s funeral rites,” his wife Bilquis Edhi recalls him as saying, “A lot of my Bilals are waiting for me in Ghotki.”

Edhi was Pakistan’s ‘Angel of Mercy’. When he breathed his last on this day last year, it seemed as if a lot of what he had spent a lifetime creating would have to change.

But at the Bilquis Edhi Home in Karachi’s Mithadar, it is business as usual. People pour in and out of the modest building of the Edhi headquarters, and in a room in the second storey, Bilquis Edhi is her usual animated self. She misses her husband, one of the greatest humanitarians Pakistan has produced, everyday, but to her it’s almost like he never left.

“He was my life-partner, of course I miss him but he became immortal after death. I feel like he will come here any moment,” she muses.

Bilquis Edhi remembers her husband's exemplary work on his first death anniversary

Bilquis and Edhi were married for 50 years when he passed away, leaving behind a history of dedicated service to humanity.


Sitting on a simple wooden desk in front of white pane windows that overlook a narrow street crowded with tiny shops selling a variety of things — sweets, children’s clothes and prayer mats — she recalls, “I was working as a nurse here when I met Edhi sahib...Two years later, he asked for my hand in marriage and my mother agreed.”



(Late) Edhi and Bilquis Edhi in the new-born children's area at the Edhi Centre in Mithadar.


Edhi was as kind at home as he was to the strangers of the world outside, she says. “I used to fight with him, he never fought with me. In our 50 years together, he never uttered a word of disrespect towards me.”

Bilquis and Edhi had travelled to Saudi Arabia by road to perform Haj 40 years ago. After that, she says, she would address him as Haji sahib. “He would call me Hajiani at times, when he was feeling a lot of love”.

A contagious smile lights up her face as she reminisces, “He was the closest to me. We used to talk before we did interviews and he would tell me helpful points.”

'He is directing us'

Over decades of hard work, Edhi had set up a system that would keep the charity’s services running seamlessly. The Edhi Foundation’s work continues with the same passion and zeal as it did before its founder passed away.

“His work will continue,” Bilquis says with absolute faith. “There has not been any pause in the efforts. It feels like he is directing us.”



A file photo of Abdul Sattar Edhi and Bilquis Edhi.


She adds: “But now we have to be more active because our guide is gone.” Edhi’s death had initially had a minor impact on the donations the foundation received, but now generous contributions from people have brought the donations back to their previous levels, she says.

“He used to say insaan bano, insaan banao,” she remembers. The mantra — be human, serve humanity — lives on with the legacy of Edhi whose philanthropic work served millions of poor and underprivileged.

Such was the reverence and respect accorded to him that when he was required to testify in trials of murder cases, judges would send court staffers to Edhi to record his statement, Bilquis recalls.

Despite all kinds of pressure, the late humanitarian kept away from politics and politicians alike. “My husband used to say: ‘if the moulvi, leader, doctor, lawyer and police of Pakistan became righteous, Pakistan would become a welfare state’,” says Bilquis.

When asked whether it bothered her that Edhi was never nominated for a Nobel Prize, she says never cared for it and neither would Edhi. “We get Nobel prizes from our fellow Pakistanis every day,” she replies.
 
'No better way to pay tribute to Edhi than to adopt his humanist values'
July 8, 2017




Abdul sattar edhi.

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif said on Saturday that legendary philanthropist Abdul Sattar Edhi was not only an asset for this country but for the whole humanity because of his selfless work.

“Edhi dedicated his life for the welfare of the poor irrespective of their caste, class and creed and that’s what makes him an asset for the whole universe,” Sharif said in a statement on the first death anniversary of the great humanist.

The premier said in order to pay tribute to Edhi there could be no better way than to adopt his humanist values.

“On his death anniversary we can pay him homage by embracing the humanist and welfare values he worked for throughout his life,” the prime minister said.

Leading humanitarian and the most endearing person in the country Edhi passed away at the age of 88 last year on July 8. Edhi had been suffering from kidney failure since 2013 and was on dialysis.

According to his son, he could not undergo kidney transplantation due to his advancing years.

Motivated by a spiritual quest for justice, over the years Edhi and his team created maternity wards, morgues, orphanages, shelters, and homes for the elderly, picking up where limited government-run services fell short.

His ethos of humanitarianism transcended religious and ethnic lines, but made him the target of many ferocious smear campaigns.

Hardliners branded him an infidel and his work un-Islamic. His response was hard work and an obstinate asceticism, a bid to leave his enemies with no ammunition.

He slept in a windowless room adjoining the office of his foundation furnished with just a bed, a sink and a hotplate.

The state’s failure to help his struggling family care for his mother — paralysed and suffering from mental health issues — was his painful and decisive turning point towards philanthropy.

In the sticky streets in the heart of Karachi, Edhi, full of idealism and hope, opened his first clinic in 1951.

Abandoned children and the elderly, battered women, the disabled, drug addicts; Edhi’s foundation now houses some 5,700 people in 17 shelters across the country.

He was so widely respected that armed groups and robbers were known to spare his ambulances.







 
Pakistanis remember Edhi on his first death anniversary


The first death anniversary of eminent social worker Abdul Sattar Edhi was observed across the country on Saturday.

Quran Khawani was held at the Edhi Village in Karachi which was attended by quite a number of people including family members, area people, admirers and volunteers of the Edhi Foundation which he had established.

His son Faisal Edhi and grandson Saad were among those who laid floral wreaths on the grave of the distinguished humanitarian and philanthropist who established world's largest volunteer ambulance network.

Rich tributes were paid to Abdul Sattar Edhi for his immense services for the cause of humanity.

The 'Langar' was also distributed on behalf of the Edhi Foundation.

Faisal Edhi said on the occasion that the mission of his distinguished father would continue with the same zeal. He stated that social work is continuing with same spirit for the past one year.



Faisal Edhi, his family, staff and children of Edhi Centre offer fateha on the grave of Abdul Sattar Edhi in Karachi.




An artist giving final touch to the sketch of great philanthropist, ascetic and humanitarian Abdul Sattar Edhi at Garhi Shahu in Lahore.




People offer fateha for the departed soul of Abdul Sattar Edhi on his first death anniversary.




PML-N leader Dr Aysha Abdullah lighting candle in Multan in memory of great philanthropist, Abdul Sattar Edhi.




People from different walks of life pray for Abdul Sattar Edhi at Edhi Centre in Multan.




Faisal Edhi, his family, staff and children of Edhi Centre offer fateha on the grave of Abdul Sattar Edhi in Karachi.




People from different walks of life lights candles at Edhi Centre in Hyderabad. —APP




A woman showering rose on the grave of great philanthropist Abdul Sattar Edhi on
the occasion of his first death anniversary. —Online




People from different walks of life hold Quran Khawani at Edhi Centre in Hyderabad. —APP




Edhi Center staff and children offering fateha on the grave of Abdul Sattar Edhi.
 
