Edhi Foundation offers help to India in covid crisis.

Chakar The Great

Chakar The Great

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 25, 2018
United Kingdom
Ireland
I remember Imran Khan offered help to India during the first wave, the arrogant BJP government and their PDF fan boys here ( mindless sanghis) made fun of Pakistan.
Ahmet Pasha said:
They'd probably be sending us poison. İf they were in our place.
Indians are known for backstabing, never trust an Indian. Ever!
 
tman786

FULL MEMBER
May 20, 2019
United Kingdom
United Kingdom
While Indians persecute, kill and rape Muslims and Sikhs, our Edhi wants to help them?

Let the cess pit of humanity suffer and enjoy the Furer Modi show.
 
Imran Khan

Imran Khan

PDF VETERAN
Oct 18, 2007
58,331
114,842
Pakistan
Pakistan
Chakar The Great said:
I remember Imran Khan offered help to India during the first wave, the arrogant BJP government and their PDF fan boys here ( mindless sanghis) made fun of Pakistan.



edhi have world largest ambulance fleet they also organization has over 300 health centers across the country . alongside other services and establishments such as eye clinics, diabetic centres, surgical units, a cancer-focused hospital and mobile aid and relief dispensaries. In addition to these services, the organization also manages two blood banks.
The organization also owns two private jets and one helicopter to assist in moving victims from hard-to-reach locations, especially during the event of a natural disaster.In addition to land and air assistance, Edhi Foundation also hosts 28 rescue boats .

the offer is real they helped afghan war victims Katrina time and iran corona times .
 
Imran Khan

Imran Khan

PDF VETERAN
Oct 18, 2007
58,331
114,842
Pakistan
Pakistan
313ghazi said:
Look at the responses on twitter...

they are stupid

While the Edhi Foundation's primary focus is in Pakistan as well as the rest of South Asia, it has an extensive presence throughout the Middle East and Africa. However, it has also provided financial and supplementary aid to countries in Europe and the Americas in the event of natural disasters (such as Hurricane Katrina in 2005) or other issues. As of 2020, the Edhi Foundation has international head offices present in the United States, United Kingdom, United Arab Emirates, Canada, Australia, Nepal, India, Bangladesh, and Japan.
 
UDAYCAMPUS

UDAYCAMPUS

FULL MEMBER
May 7, 2011
1,692
1,037
India
India
I don't know if they will be allowed but the support is very much appreciated in such troubled times and will go a long way to foster trust, humanity over hatred!
Thank you Pakistan!
 
