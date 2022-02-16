What's new

EDGE unveils the latest unmanned systems manufactured in the UAE at UMEX 2022

1644977342240.png

February 8, 2022

EDGE is participating for the second time in the Unmanned Systems Exhibition and Conference “UMEX 2022” as the event’s official strategic partner, the region’s largest advanced technology group for defense and other fields, and one of the 25 largest military suppliers in the world.

EDGE will display more than 20 innovative solutions and products in the areas of services, unmanned systems and precision-guided systems during the fifth edition of the event, which runs from February 21 to 23 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center “ADNEC”.

Mansour Al Mulla, CEO and Managing Director of Edge Group, said: “Our main business priorities include focusing on our capabilities in the field of autonomous systems in order to enhance national and regional defense capabilities, and export to key markets, and we are constantly looking for additional areas in which we can invest our capabilities in research and development and this is reflected in Our ability to quickly bring more and more drones, smart munitions, and other unmanned systems to market.

He added, “While Adasi and Hulk are two industry leaders, UMEX offers us a unique opportunity to introduce our services, showcase our products to stakeholders, and reap the benefits of our collective endeavor towards a secure future.

In addition to launching new products, EDGE will showcase a range of Halken unmanned and precision-guided systems, such as the RW-24 mobile munition; the Shadow 25 and Shadow 50 drones; HUNTER series of drones and launch tubes; the recently launched REACH-S unmanned combat aircraft; In addition, EDGE is showcasing ADASSI products such as the QX series of unmanned aerial vehicles, the SCORPIO family of ground-based unmanned vehicles, as well as the Garmousha unmanned aerial vehicle, and the Nimr robotic Agban armed vehicle.

It is worth noting that UMEX is the only event in the Middle East dedicated to drones, robots, unmanned systems and their components. The exhibition and conference, which is held every two years, attracts international delegations and decision makers from the defense and aviation sector, as well as high-level officials from major institutions in the government sector and private.

UMEX provides the opportunity for EDGE to showcase its latest capabilities and ground-breaking solutions, placing it at the forefront of the future.


https://sawahpress.com/en/news/edge...systems-manufactured-in-the-uae-at-umex-2022/


RW-24 Smart Loitering Precision Attack munitions
1644977791545.png


Shadow 25 and 50 Kamikaze Loitering Precision Attack munitions-Drones
1644978077166.png


Hunter drone anti drone
1644978959852.png


Hunter 2, 5 and 10 ISR and attack missions drones
1644979324583.png


REACH-S unmanned combat drone
1644979604072.png


QX-5 ISR
1644980195744.png


QX-6 attack drone or cargo delivery drone
1644980369788.png


Rash 2-H highly precise guided munition system
1644980549500.png


SCORPIO family of ground drones
1644981015415.png


1644981106354.png


1644981169576.png


Garmoosha VTOL ISR
1644981480961.png


AJBAN armed robotic vehicle (ARV)

1644981843023.png


1644978210765.png
 
