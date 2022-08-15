ED Recovery- Performance ( Congress 2003-2013 ) - NDA ( BJP 2014-2022)

ED conducted 112 raids from 2004-14, over 3,000 in 8 years after that: Centre The ED carried out 3,010 raids and attached proceeds of crime worth ₹99,356 crore under Prevention of Money Laundering Act over the last eight years, since the Prime Minister Narendra Modi led NDA government came to power.

ED performance differences :The Enforcement Directorate (ED) carried outand attached proceeds of crime worthCompared to onlyproceeds of crime between 2004-05 and 2013-14.This is one of the most reason I don't like Congress, I was in Delhi in 2010 and used to believe that Sheila Dikshit (CM) is one of the finest CM, and I was a big supporter of her... but 2010 corruption, it totally changed to me.I do support Modi's government only because of good governance, less corruption than others, better growth, and a future for Indian youths.People will come and troll about Modi......................... But Indians do not want corrupted leaders.