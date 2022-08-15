What's new

ED Recovery- Performance ( Congress 2003-2013 ) - NDA ( BJP 2014-2022)

Raj-Hindustani

ED performance differences :

NDA - Modi Governance- 2014 to 2022
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) carried out 3,010 raids and attached proceeds of crime worth ₹99,356 crore

UPA - Congress Governance 2004 to 2013

Compared to only 112 raids and the attachment of ₹5,346 crore proceeds of crime between 2004-05 and 2013-14.

www.hindustantimes.com

ED conducted 112 raids from 2004-14, over 3,000 in 8 years after that: Centre

The ED carried out 3,010 raids and attached proceeds of crime worth ₹99,356 crore under Prevention of Money Laundering Act over the last eight years, since the Prime Minister Narendra Modi led NDA government came to power.
This is one of the most reason I don't like Congress, I was in Delhi in 2010 and used to believe that Sheila Dikshit (CM) is one of the finest CM, and I was a big supporter of her... but 2010 corruption, it totally changed to me.

I do support Modi's government only because of good governance, less corruption than others, better growth, and a future for Indian youths.

People will come and troll about Modi......................... But Indians do not want corrupted leaders.
 

