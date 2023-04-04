ECP’s order to delay Punjab polls unconstitutional, SC rules

Can't wait for IK to return to power in Punjab and KPK. If PTI workers are harassed, PTI shuld go after the relativs of Army officers living in Punjab and KPK.



His first step should be to create a paramilitary force loyal to provincial govt. trained on same standards as Army.Lots of veterans will join in. Weapons can flow in easily from India and Afganistan if police is under PTI control. Bring in thousands of assault rifles and anti-personnel weapons. Also, invite overseas Pakistanis for arms and ammunition training so that they may target Sharif, Bajwa and kin living in western nations.



Now, IK can actually fight the Pakistan Civil War (2022-ongoing) on an equal footing. IK will win if he doesnt show cowardice now. The iron has been heating up for a long time, but does IK have the courage to srtike?