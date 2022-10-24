ECP’s disqualification does not stop Imran Khan from contesting elections, remarks IHC Court refuses to suspend ECP's short order

Court refuses to suspend ECP's short orderTwo days ago, Imran Khan challenged the ECP’s ruling in the Islamabad High Court through Barrister Ali Zafar saying that the commission does not have the right to give a verdict on corrupt practices.On Monday, the petition was heard by Chief Justice Athar Minallah. During the hearing, the justice remarked that the ECP’s disqualification does not stop Imran Khan from contesting elections.Barrister Ali Zafar told the court that the ECP’s ruling was unfair and the short order should be suspended.The judge questioned, “Do you have an attested copy of the short order?” The ECP was not providing the attested copy, the petitioner’s counsel replied.On the request for suspending the ECP’s order today (Monday), the chief justice said, “What’s the hurry, Imran Khan does not want to go to the assembly.”Zafar said the urgency is that the ECP has disqualified Imran Khan and he can no longer contest elections.The court remarked that as per the ECP’s verdict verbal, Imran Khan has been disqualified only from his seat but it does not stop him from contesting elections. He has not even been disqualified from Kurram by-elections race, the court said.Barrister Zafar maintained the PTI party was suffering irreparable political damage from the order.The judge repeated that he expects to get the copy in three days, nothing will happen to Imran or PTI in three days. The court does not want to set any wrong precedent, he said.Barrister Zafar claimed that two private channels have already received the copies of the verdict. This is how the commission has been setting a precedent, he added.Now the ECP is looking at the objections raised by the PTI and will try to address them before releasing the verdict, Barrister Zafar claimed. This is exactly what the commission did in the prohibited funding case, he said. The verdict is yet to be written, the copy that the media has does not bear the signatures of all the members, he added.The counsel, further, told the court that the commission has already written to the returning officer to stop the PTI chief from taking part in Kurram by-election. They have also ordered to innitate a criminal proceeding against Khan and his party members, said Barrister.After hearing all the arguments, the court refused Imran’s petition to suspend short order of ECP today and adjourned the hearing by directing Khan to remove the objections raised by the registrar office within three days.