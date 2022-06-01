ECP will always make decisions 'fearlessly', vows CEC Raja

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikander Sultan Raja on Wednesday said that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is "always ready for elections" as he stressed it will continue to make decisions without fear.
"The election commission makes its decisions fearlessly and it will continue to do so. If anyone is displeased by or disagrees with the decisions, it's their problem," he said during an informal talk with reporters following the administration of oath to two new members of the ECP. He was asked to respond to allegations of bias against the electoral watchdog.
The CEC said that "everyone is our friend" and the ECP makes decisions according to the law and Constitution.
Sure but there is still no bigger friend than Bajwa and Patwari League
