What's new

ECP will always make decisions 'fearlessly', vows CEC Raja

Norwegian

Norwegian

ELITE MEMBER
Aug 19, 2014
17,911
10
29,005
Country
Israel
Location
Norway
Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikander Sultan Raja on Wednesday said that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is "always ready for elections" as he stressed it will continue to make decisions without fear.

"The election commission makes its decisions fearlessly and it will continue to do so. If anyone is displeased by or disagrees with the decisions, it's their problem," he said during an informal talk with reporters following the administration of oath to two new members of the ECP. He was asked to respond to allegations of bias against the electoral watchdog.

The CEC said that "everyone is our friend" and the ECP makes decisions according to the law and Constitution.
www.dawn.com

ECP will always make decisions 'fearlessly', vows CEC Raja

Says ECP always ready for elections; decision on when to hold polls has to be made by govt.
www.dawn.com

Sure but there is still no bigger friend than Bajwa and Patwari League
🤣🤣🤣
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 2, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

P
ECP decides against de-seating 20 dissident PTI MNAs, dismisses references against them
2
Replies
22
Views
418
khail007
K
INDIAPOSITIVE
general elections may not be possible before May 2023 ,ECP indicates
2 3 4 5
Replies
71
Views
2K
mudas777
M
muhammadhafeezmalik
ECP regains full strength with appointment of two members
Replies
2
Views
112
muhammadhafeezmalik
muhammadhafeezmalik
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Things will be clear once ECP announces decision about PTI's foreign funding case: Bilawal
Replies
3
Views
408
Hakikat ve Hikmet
Hakikat ve Hikmet
HAIDER
Leaked ECP letter to Nadra over internet voting sparks controversy
Replies
0
Views
479
HAIDER
HAIDER

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom