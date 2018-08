The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is set to begin the voter registration of overseas Pakistanis from September 1 for the upcoming by-elections of Pakistan.

The registration process will last until September 15.

The ECP said an awareness campaign will also be launched in this regard with the help of the foreign ministry, Nadra and Pakistan’s embassies abroad.

The ECP has issued the schedule for the by-elections according to which the voting for 37 seats – 11 of the National Assembly and 26 of the provincial assemblies – will be held on October 14.