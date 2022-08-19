What's new

ECP summons PTI leaders for contemptuous remarks against CEC

1660925377052.png

  • ECP directs them to appear in person through counsel on August 30.
  • Content of notices state Khan used insulting language against CEC.
  • State these leaders have “willfully scandalised, maligned integrity” of CEC.
ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Friday issued notices to PTI Chairperson Imran Khan, senior leaders Asad Umar and Fawad Chaudhry for passing inappropriate remarks and levelling allegations against the commission and its members.

According to the two notices sent to Khan and Fawad and one notice issued to Umar, they have been directed to appear before the ECP on August 30.

The content of the notices stated that Khan used "insulting and indecent language" against Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja in his rallies on July 12, 18, 21, 27, August 4 and 8.

“You have used contemptuous remarks and levelled baseless allegations against the CEC,” the notice sent to Khan read.

The commission further stated that these leaders have “willfully and intentionally scandalised, ridiculed, and maligned the integrity” of the CEC which has brought into disrespect the reputation of Sikander Sultan Raja.

The ECP further accused them of instigating the public against the CEC by using contemptuous language which is an “attempt to prejudice the process of forthcoming election which constitute a clear contempt of the commission.”

“Therefore, in view of the above-mentioned remarks and acts, you are put on notice to appear in person through counsel on August 30, 2022 at 10am before the Election Commission along with your written reply to explain your position, in Election Commission Secretariat, G5/2, Constitutional Avenue, Islamabad,” the notices sent to the three leaders read.

The statement were also attached in the notices.
ECP summons Imran, Asad, Fawad on Aug 30

PTI leaders accused of using inappropriate language against top polls body
ZULQARNAIN IQBAL17 minutes ago
19205918ca0dc30.jpg

Issuing notices to former prime minister Imran Khan and ex-planning & information ministers Asad Umer and Fawad Chaudhry for using “intemperate, unparliamentary language and passing contemptous remarks” against the top polls body, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday summoned the PTI leaders on August 30 at 10am.
On behalf of the Election Commission Secretary Omar Hamid Khan, notices based on four pages each were issued to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and party leaders.
Reference to Imran’s speeches on July 18, 21, 27 and August 4 and 10 has been mentioned in the notices. The ECP accused him of leveling baseless allegations against the polls body.

The exact wordings of his various speeches, as per the record of the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority, (PEMRA) has also been included in the notice.
Meanwhile, Fawad was notified for his press conferences conducted on May 11, 16, June 29, July 19, 20 and August 7. All the details of his wordings against the ECP are included in the notice.
They have been directed to appear in person or through a lawyer and also bring written answers along with them.
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE said:
ECP, FIA, Neutrals, Media and the Opponents all weaving their Web around IK. In my view, his Political Martyrdom countdown is approaching very fast. The rest only Allah knows.
Dont worry mate it will lead to end of PDM and Neutrals mafia.

ECP can fcuk themselves they are not above the state, ECP head should resign gracefully if other political parties do not trust them.
 

