ECP summons Khan as FIA opens probe into prohibited funding

Burn the whole thing down, it is completely hollowed out and corrupted. Playing within the rules while others completely flaunt it makes you a fool. And when I say burn I mean in the proverbial sense.

IK's action should be to not attend any ECP summons, nor have any of his party nor his lawyers make their case in front of ECP. He should openly state we will not consider ECP an unbiased institution and hence we'll step away from any and all proceedings. Let them make judgements, and fight that in the courts of the people/public.

All institutions have to have a semblance of honesty, and only survive if people believe in them. If public looses confidence in their institutions, those institutions become toothless. IK's only battleground is the public. He has no other quarter where he'll get a fair shot.