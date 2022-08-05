What's new

ECP summons Khan as FIA opens probe into prohibited funding

PDM reference also set for hearing; FIA forms five teams
1659713578674.png

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has summoned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief and foremer prime minister Imran Khan in the prohibited funding case, setting three cases for hearing later this month. Meanwhile, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has also opened a probe into the same case.

A three-member ECP bench declared this week that the PTI received funding from prohibited sources including foreign nationals and companies in sheer violation of the Constitution and laws. The electoral body named at least 35 non-Pakistani nationals — many with Indian origin names — and over 350 companies that provided funds to the PTI by 2014.

A SAMAA Investigation Unit report revealed that the party continued to receive funds even after Imran Khan took power in 2018.

ECP sets three cases for hearing​

Soon after the ECP ruling was announced, the ruling coalition of PDM parties, PPP and ANP filed a reference before the ECP demanding that Imran Khan is disqualified to hold public office. PML-N’s Mohsin Nawaz Ranjha and five others filed the reference under Article 63 of the Constitution.

Another reference was filed by Mohsin Nawaz Ranjha, separately, for the disqualification of Imran Khan under Article 62 of the Constitution.

The ECP has now set the PDM reference for a hearing on August 18 while it has also called Imran Khan for a hearing about prohibited funding on August 23 in follow-up to the ECP ruling.

The reference filed separately by Ranjha has been set for hearing on August 24.

A cause list issued Friday afternoon indicated that the ECP will hold a hearing at 10am on August 23. In this case, a show-cause notice issued to Imran Khan asks him to explain his position vis-a-vis prohibited funding and why the funding should not be confiscated.

In the two disqualification references, Ranjha and PDM leaders have been served notices.

FIA Probe​

Meanwhile, the FIA has launched a probe into the prohibited funding case and formed five inquiry teams.

The teams will carry out investigations in Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar, Islamabad, and Quetta, SAMAA TV’s Zahid Gishkori reported.

FIA officials say the investigators will seek records from the State Bank of Pakistan, Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan and other financial institutions.

The five teams will be supervised by a main team at the FIA headquarters.
ECP summons Khan as FIA opens probe into prohibited funding

Burn the whole thing down, it is completely hollowed out and corrupted. Playing within the rules while others completely flaunt it makes you a fool. And when I say burn I mean in the proverbial sense.
IK's action should be to not attend any ECP summons, nor have any of his party nor his lawyers make their case in front of ECP. He should openly state we will not consider ECP an unbiased institution and hence we'll step away from any and all proceedings. Let them make judgements, and fight that in the courts of the people/public.
All institutions have to have a semblance of honesty, and only survive if people believe in them. If public looses confidence in their institutions, those institutions become toothless. IK's only battleground is the public. He has no other quarter where he'll get a fair shot.
 
FIA gets access to Imran Khan’s signatory accounts not declared with ECP

Funds received in two accounts were moved elsewhere
ZAHID GISHKORIabout 20 hours ago

<p>PHOTO FILE</p>

PHOTO FILE
The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) teams investigating PTI’s foreign funding have obtained records of two accounts that the party concealed from the Election Commission of Pakistan in violation of the Constitution and the law. Both accounts were opened at the request of PTI Chairman Imran Khan and he was among the people who operated them.
The accounts —located at a private sector Islamabad bank — were allegedly used for receiving foreign funding, sources told SAMAA TV’s Investigation Unit head Zahid Gishkori.
The development comes a day after the FIA obtained records of four other benami accounts opened in the name of PTI’s employees, Muhammad Arshad, Tahir Iqbal, Muhammad Rafique, and Nauman Afzal. The said employees have reportedly recorded their statements before the FIA officials saying they did not know the source of funding received in their accounts.

The FIA opened a probe into PTI’s foreign funding on Friday almost a week after an ECP ruling established that the PTI received funding from prohibited sources including at least 34 foreign nationals and 351 companies and that it operated benami accounts.
The agency formed five investigation teams to collect data and record statements in various cities. These teams are led by a main team in Islamabad.

Undeclared accounts​

A section of the ECP ruling focused on the PTI’s benami and undeclared accounts.
Two of these accounts were opened at a private bank in Islamabad “on the request of Mr. Imran Khan, Chairman PTI with account title of PTI,” a three-member ECP bench wrote in the verdict handed down on August 2.
Sources told SAMAA TV that the accounts were opened in 2011 to receive foreign funding.
The PTI at the hearing before the ECP bench claimed that the accounts were unknown to it.
However, the party used the two accounts for transferring funds to its declared accounts.
The ECP in its 70-page ruling provided details of the transfers between one of the two undeclared accounts and a declared account of the PTI — a key evidence that the PTI and Imran Khan had “full knowldege” of these accounts, according to the ECP.
The PTI received Rs86.890 million in this account and withdrew Rs84.141.
In the other account, the party received $51,750 and all the money was withdrawn.
FIA gets access to Imran Khan's signatory accounts not declared with ECP

PTI should count itself lucky that NAB laws have been amended. Otherwise the government would be able to detain them via NAB for months with no court date in sight, this was standard procedure until recently.
 

