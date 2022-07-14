What's new

ECP seeks recordings of Imran Khan’s speeches zeroing in on electoral body

Former PM accused ECP of colluding with PML-N to rig upcoming Punjab bypolls
The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday sought recordings of speeches by former prime minister Imran Khan from the electronic media regulator in which Khan alleged collusion between the ruling PML-N and the electoral body to rig Punjab bypolls.

It also sought recording of an interview by PTI leader and former provincial minister Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan aired on a private television (TV) channel on July 9.

In a letter sent to the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) chairman, the electoral body sought the soft copy recording of addresses by PTI Chairman Imran Khan in Bhakkar and Layyah on July 12 and Khushab on July 13.










In his addresses during the public rallies ahead of the byelections in Punjab, former prime minister Imran Khan is taking potshots at the ECP as he fears rigging in the scheduled elections.

During his speeches on the occasions, the ex-premier had accused the ECP and chief election commissioner (CEC) of colluding with Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) to rig Punjab bypolls scheduled on July 20.

He had also claimed that the CEC blocked the use of electronic voting machines (EVMs) – introduced by the PTI government – for free and fair polls in the country.

The top poll body has asked the PEMRA to provide recordings of speeches by Imran Khan.

Apart from this, ECP has also sought recording of an interview by PTI leader Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan in the program Meri Jang aired on Bol News on July 9.
ECP should also get all the poorn videos from their Qatari Nani that she has been using to blackmail chief election commissioner
 
I don't think it's true, nevertheless, IK used these tactics to blackmail the Chairman NAB.
In recent days IK has been targeting the ECP head because the verdict on the foreign funding case is just around the corner.
 
How do you the verdict is around the corner unless you Nooni Bots are given inside information from blackmailed commissioner ECP
 
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1547529060137537536

It was widely reported.
ECP reserves verdict in PTI foreign funding case

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan Tuesday reserved the verdict in the PTI prohibited foreign funding case which would be announced later, Geo News reported.At the outset of...
ECP itself is a disgrace that it has lost respect and trust of political parties, ECP head should have resigned by now to restore trust, but hey its Pakistan after all anyone can do as they please.
 
ECP is least functional arm of the state. Woefully under resourced and marred with political interference, the institution must become reform itself before it gets clipped by flimsy ordinances.
 
CEC Sikandar Sultan Raja’s wife, Rabab Sikandar, promoted as Chief Collector of Custom Appraisement.:rofl::rofl::rofl: Gifts that keep on Giving, but I do like this tweet from. A journalist, Shaheen Sehbai, saw the move as “a sweet way to trap biggies".

In a tongue-in-cheek reaction to the development, Mr Sehbai tweeted that the authorities concerned should next appoint “Mrs Chief Justice as FIA boss; Mrs COAS State Bank head; Mrs ISI Chf BaitulMaal head; Mrs US Ambassador as NA Speaker, Mrs EU Envoy Senate Chairwoman; Mrs all IMPT others top Grade-23 bureaucrats” and “then rule with impunity FOREVER”.

His tweet came in response to a tweet of Ammad Yousaf, the senior executive vice president of a private television channel, stating that the government continued accommodating the CEC and carrying photos of the couple and the notification.
 
Dont cry youthia brigade!!!
 

