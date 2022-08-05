What's new

ECP RETAINS CHAUDHRY SHUJAAT AS PML-Q CHIEF

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday retained Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain as Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) chief, ARY News reported.

Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain filed an application with the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to stop intra-party elections.

Barrister Umar Aslam in his argument before the ECP said Kamil Ali Agha, who is PML-Q Punjab secretary-general chaired the party’s huddle illegally and announced intra-party elections.

As per rules, the provincial office-bearer of any political party does not enjoy such right over through party’s chief and central secretary-general.

He stated that the intra-party elections are scheduled for August 10 without the permission of the party president and secretary general.

Read more: PML-Q executive council backs Ch Shujaat Hussain as party leader

The ECP after hearing arguments from the PML-Q lawyer suspended intra-party elections of Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid and retained Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain as the party chief and Tariq Bashir Cheema as secretary-general.

Further hearing into the matter has been adjourned until August 16. The country’s supreme electoral body has ordered to maintain current status of PML-Q.

Last week, the party’s Central Working Committee (CWC) met with Agha in the chair. Various resolutions were passed in the meeting.

Later, addressing the media, Agha said that they had “unanimously decided to remove Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain from the party president’s position because his health condition has badly affected his decision power”.
