ECP rejects PTI plea to recount votes on PP-7 seat it lost by wafer-thin margin

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday rejected PTI's plea seeking a recount of votes in PP-7 Rawalpindi-II — which it lost to the PML-N by a razor-thin 49 vote margin.The decision was announced by a five-member bench headed by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikander Sultan Raja.In the brief ruling, he said that the petitioner, PTI candidate Shabbir Awan, could neither prove any fraud or irregularity during the polls, nor was he able to state the reasons for the recount.Immediately after it was announced, PTI leader Shafqat Mahmood took to Twitter, calling the verdict "against the law". "Loss of neutrality and integrity by the ECP has far reaching consequences for democracy," he said.During the Punjab by-elections on Sunday, PML-N’s Raja Sagheer had won the by-poll on the provincial assembly seat with a margin of just 49 votes, defeating Awan. The PTI had also raised questions over the delayed announcement of the result in the constituency.Subsequently, Awan submitted an application to the returning officer and requested a recount. His plea was, however, rejected drawing criticism from the PTI.Later, Awan had approached the Lahore High Court's Rawalpindi bench assailing the RO’s "illegal decision" of rejecting plea for recount in PP-7.But on Wednesday, the court restrained the RO from consolidating the result of PP-7 and converted Awan's petition challenging the RO’s decision to reject plea for recount into an application to be taken up by the ECP.“In order to streamline the process, the petitioner is directed to appear before the respondent [ECP] on July 21 at 10am when the needful shall be done,” it had said.