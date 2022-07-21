What's new

ECP rejects PTI plea to recount votes on PP-7 seat it lost by wafer-thin margin

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday rejected PTI's plea seeking a recount of votes in PP-7 Rawalpindi-II — which it lost to the PML-N by a razor-thin 49 vote margin.

The decision was announced by a five-member bench headed by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikander Sultan Raja.

In the brief ruling, he said that the petitioner, PTI candidate Shabbir Awan, could neither prove any fraud or irregularity during the polls, nor was he able to state the reasons for the recount.

Immediately after it was announced, PTI leader Shafqat Mahmood took to Twitter, calling the verdict "against the law". "Loss of neutrality and integrity by the ECP has far reaching consequences for democracy," he said.


During the Punjab by-elections on Sunday, PML-N’s Raja Sagheer had won the by-poll on the provincial assembly seat with a margin of just 49 votes, defeating Awan. The PTI had also raised questions over the delayed announcement of the result in the constituency.

Subsequently, Awan submitted an application to the returning officer and requested a recount. His plea was, however, rejected drawing criticism from the PTI.

Later, Awan had approached the Lahore High Court's Rawalpindi bench assailing the RO’s "illegal decision" of rejecting plea for recount in PP-7.

But on Wednesday, the court restrained the RO from consolidating the result of PP-7 and converted Awan's petition challenging the RO’s decision to reject plea for recount into an application to be taken up by the ECP.

“In order to streamline the process, the petitioner is directed to appear before the respondent [ECP] on July 21 at 10am when the needful shall be done,” it had said.
www.dawn.com

ECP rejects PTI plea to recount votes on PP-7 seat it lost by wafer-thin margin

Five-member bench headed by CEC Sikander Sultan Raja passed the judgment.
www.dawn.com

Have seen many Bughaz Imranis but this Patwari slave chief election commissioner is of another level entirely...

@waz @Jango @Jazzbot @koolio @Del @Dual Wielder @Horus @niaz @VCheng @blain2 @SQ8 @ghazi52 @Ghazwa-e-Hind @Mav3rick @maverick1977 @Path-Finder @AZ1
 
This is the issue with youthia people
Ilzaam lago without any evidence and then start barking on ECP and others

They have rejected recount because no evidence is given

Ilzaam lagao and get results in your favour otherwise system hi close kar do

Same thing is always done by fitna khan
 
مجھے سپریم کوٹھے اور سلیکشن کمیشن پر کوئی غصہ نہیں مجھے تو ان گدھوں کی عقل پر حیرت ہے جو ان سے انصاف کی امید لگائے بیٹھے ہیں ۔
 
Mera khoon khol raha hai, galiyan dene ko shadeed dil kar raha hai

Mere Pakistaniyon, kuch din baad ye loog flight pakar ke mulk se bhag rahy hongay, inko janay nahi dena!!!
 
Leviza said:
This is the issue with youthia people
Yeh youthia ka nahi chution ka issue ha jinha yeh samaj nahi ahh rahi kah PTI is well within its rights to demand a recount when the margin lead is only 48 or so vote and where more then 1500 have been rejected.
Also what chutias forget that the same ECP ordered entire re-election in Daska over merely irregularities in some polling stations and PTI went ahead with it even though it was in power and could have used the entire state machinery or at the very least could have challenged it in the court.
It was right then and wrong today? Shows really if the issue is with youtias or chutias who are afraid of their defeat.
Next time remember your own glorious history before spouting nonsense.
 
Leviza said:
This is the issue with youthia people
Ilzaam lago without any evidence and then start barking on ECP and others

They have rejected recount because no evidence is given

Ilzaam lagao and get results in your favour otherwise system hi close kar do

Same thing is always done by fitna khan
The complaint was made citing the below law:

Section 95 (5) of the Elections Act, 2017

"Before commencement of the consolidation proceedings, the
Returning Officer shall recount the ballot papers of one or more polling stations
if a request or challenge in writing is made by a contesting candidate or his
election agent and the margin of victory is less than five percent of the total votes
polled in the constituency or ten thousand votes, whichever is less, "

This is not exceptional and standard practice throughout the world wherever free and fair elections are held. There is always a margin for error resulting in such laws. I am no PTI supporter but it is clear the ECP is taking sides here.
 
This CEC was also a Gen. Bajwa recommendation.

Gen. Bajwa’s treason and betrayal of the country continues non-stop.

PDM & Army leadership tried their best to rig the elections and were thwarted because of a record voter turnout and are now resorting to actions like these and bribing PTI MPA’s to hide their rigging and undermine the PTI’s victory.
 
Kambojaric said:
I am no PTI supporter but it is clear the ECP is taking sides here.
AgNoStiC MuSliM said:
This CEC was also a Gen. Bajwa recommendation.

Gen. Bajwa’s treason and betrayal of the country continues non-stop.

PDM & Army leadership tried their best to rig the elections and were thwarted because of a record voter turnout and are now resorting to actions like these and bribing PTI MPA’s to hide their rigging and undermine the PTI’s victory.
Yes. And when Imran Khan speaks against chief election commissioner's biased decisions, he is branded anti state by imported govt trolls
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1550057841687515136
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1550057843788857347
 

