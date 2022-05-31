muhammadhafeezmalik
SENIOR MEMBER
- Jan 21, 2015
- 2,342
- -6
- Country
-
- Location
-
ECP regains full strength with appointment of two members
The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is finally complete with the appointment of two of its members after a delay of more than 10 months.
President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday appointed Babar Hassan Bharwana and retired Justice Ikramullah Khan as members of the ECP from Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, respectively.
The president made these appointments under Article 218 (2)(b) of the Constitution on the advice of the prime minister.
Under the Constitution, the ECP comprises chief election commissioner and four members — one from each province.
Two positions had been lying vacant since July 26, 2021, after the retirement of former Justice Altaf Ibrahim Qureshi (member from Punjab) and retired Justice Irshad Qaiser (member from KP).
Earlier, during the term of the previous PTI government, the issue of appointment of ECP members from Sindh and Balochistan could not be resolved for almost a year.
The process was marked by indirect consultations between the then prime minister Imran Khan and leader of opposition Shehbaz Sharif and the failure of the parliamentary committee to reach a decision on the issue as both sides sent separate lists to it. Another controversy was unilateral notification of two ECP members by the government and refusal of the then chief election commissioner retired Justice Sardar Raza to administer oath to them.
The newly-appointed ECP member from Punjab, Babar Hassan Bharwana, has served as secretary of forestry, wildlife, fisheries and irrigation, government of Punjab.
From August 2007 to May 2008, he served as the director general of local government and community development.
He also served as additional secretary of home, irrigation, power and environment departments. He worked as district coordination officer of Vehari as well.
The newly-appointed member from KP retired Justice Ikramullah, who hails from Swat, graduated from Government Post-Graduate Jehanzeb Collage, Saidu Sharif, and obtained his LLB degree from Sindh Muslim Law Collage, Karachi, in 1988.
He remained Additional Advocate General from April 17, 2008, till Oct 31, 2009.
He retired as a judge of the Peshawar High Court in December 2020.
ECP regains full strength with appointment of two members
ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is finally complete with the appointment of two of its members...
www.dawn.com