ECP regains full strength with appointment of two members

July 26, 2021

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is finally complete with the appointment of two of its members after a delay of more than 10 months.The president made these appointments under Article 218 (2)(b) of the Constitution on the advice of the prime minister.Under the Constitution, the ECP comprises chief election commissioner and four members — one from each province.Earlier, during the term of the previous PTI government, the issue of appointment of ECP members from Sindh and Balochistan could not be resolved for almost a year.The process was marked by indirect consultations between the then prime minister Imran Khan and leader of opposition Shehbaz Sharif and the failure of the parliamentary committee to reach a decision on the issue as both sides sent separate lists to it. Another controversy was unilateral notification of two ECP members by the government and refusal of the then chief election commissioner retired Justice Sardar Raza to administer oath to them.The newly-appointed ECP member from Punjab, Babar Hassan Bharwana, has served as secretary of forestry, wildlife, fisheries and irrigation, government of Punjab.From August 2007 to May 2008, he served as the director general of local government and community development.He also served as additional secretary of home, irrigation, power and environment departments. He worked as district coordination officer of Vehari as well.The newly-appointed member from KP retired Justice Ikramullah, who hails from Swat, graduated from Government Post-Graduate Jehanzeb Collage, Saidu Sharif, and obtained his LLB degree from Sindh Muslim Law Collage, Karachi, in 1988.He remained Additional Advocate General from April 17, 2008, till Oct 31, 2009.He retired as a judge of the Peshawar High Court in December 2020.