What's new

ECP regains full strength with appointment of two members

muhammadhafeezmalik

muhammadhafeezmalik

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 21, 2015
2,342
-6
2,165
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan

ECP regains full strength with appointment of two members


The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is finally complete with the appointment of two of its members after a delay of more than 10 months.


President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday appointed Babar Hassan Bharwana and retired Justice Ikramullah Khan as members of the ECP from Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, respectively.


The president made these appointments under Article 218 (2)(b) of the Constitution on the advice of the prime minister.


Under the Constitution, the ECP comprises chief election commissioner and four members — one from each province.


Two positions had been lying vacant since July 26, 2021, after the retirement of former Justice Altaf Ibrahim Qureshi (member from Punjab) and retired Justice Irshad Qaiser (member from KP).

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1531234640643690497

Earlier, during the term of the previous PTI government, the issue of appointment of ECP members from Sindh and Balochistan could not be resolved for almost a year.


The process was marked by indirect consultations between the then prime minister Imran Khan and leader of opposition Shehbaz Sharif and the failure of the parliamentary committee to reach a decision on the issue as both sides sent separate lists to it. Another controversy was unilateral notification of two ECP members by the government and refusal of the then chief election commissioner retired Justice Sardar Raza to administer oath to them.


The newly-appointed ECP member from Punjab, Babar Hassan Bharwana, has served as secretary of forestry, wildlife, fisheries and irrigation, government of Punjab.


From August 2007 to May 2008, he served as the director general of local government and community development.


He also served as additional secretary of home, irrigation, power and environment departments. He worked as district coordination officer of Vehari as well.


The newly-appointed member from KP retired Justice Ikramullah, who hails from Swat, graduated from Government Post-Graduate Jehanzeb Collage, Saidu Sharif, and obtained his LLB degree from Sindh Muslim Law Collage, Karachi, in 1988.


He remained Additional Advocate General from April 17, 2008, till Oct 31, 2009.


He retired as a judge of the Peshawar High Court in December 2020.

www.dawn.com

ECP regains full strength with appointment of two members

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is finally complete with the appointment of two of its members...
www.dawn.com
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

muhammadhafeezmalik
Dera mayor polls: ECP disqualifies Ali Amin Gandapur brother
Replies
7
Views
632
Chacha_Facebooka
Chacha_Facebooka
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Things will be clear once ECP announces decision about PTI's foreign funding case: Bilawal
Replies
3
Views
406
Hakikat ve Hikmet
Hakikat ve Hikmet
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
IHC rejects Vawda plea seeking halt to ECP proceedings
Replies
1
Views
246
El Sidd
El Sidd
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
PTI hid funds worth millions of rupees from ECP: GEO report
2
Replies
16
Views
1K
AZ1
AZ1
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Foreign funding case: ECP rejects PTI's request for confidentiality of scrutiny committee report
Replies
0
Views
379
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom